Putin Receives Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine

"The next day, after a conversation with Denis Yuryevich [Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya centre], he himself administered the second part of this procedure to me, namely this nasal powder," Putin told a government meeting, adding that he felt no side effects.Speaking about his revaccination, Putin mentioned that his antibody titer fell six months after the COVID-19 vaccination and experts advised him to take a booster dose. He was vaccinated with Sputnik Light. Pre-clinical trials of an intranasal version of the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus were completed in August. According to developers, the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the intranasal vaccine is the second component of Sputnik V, which should be sprayed into the nasal cavity using a special syringe with a special nozzle.
