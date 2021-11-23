https://sputniknews.com/20211123/san-marino-approves-sputnik-light-covid-19-vaccine-rdif-says-1090957140.html

San Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - San Marino has approved the use of Sputnik Light as a COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund … today announced the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Government of the Republic of San Marino … The single-dose vaccine has also been approved in San Marino as a booster shot for all vaccines administered in the country," the RDIF said in a statement.The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine is also authorized in San Marino.The Sputnik Light single-component COVID-19 vaccine (the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine) is not only being used independently, but is also being studied in combination with medicines from other manufacturers.In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.

