San Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund … today announced the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Government of the Republic of San Marino … The single-dose vaccine has also been approved in San Marino as a booster shot for all vaccines administered in the country," the RDIF said in a statement.The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine is also authorized in San Marino.The Sputnik Light single-component COVID-19 vaccine (the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine) is not only being used independently, but is also being studied in combination with medicines from other manufacturers.In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.
