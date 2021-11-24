Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/parliament-building-burned-down-as-protesters-in-solomon-islands-demand-pms-resignation--video-1090976840.html
Parliament Building Burned Down as Protesters in Solomon Islands Demand PM’s Resignation – Video
Parliament Building Burned Down as Protesters in Solomon Islands Demand PM’s Resignation – Video
The stand-off between the provincial government of Malaita and the national government led by Manasseh Sogavare has been rumbling on since the latter decided... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T15:03+0000
2021-11-24T15:03+0000
solomon islands
protest
china
asia-pacific
taiwan
pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090992336_0:0:3564:2004_1920x0_80_0_0_871b94d2e332e867c8bd60f2a04dfb49.jpg
Major clashes erupted between protesters from Malaita Province and police in the capital city of Honiara on Tuesday as crowds tried to enter the Solomon Islands’ parliament building.Footage on social media shows plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the roof of the building after protesters started a fire. Police used bullets and tear gas to control the crowds without inflicting any casualties.According to media reports, protestors also set a police station and a building belonging to a Chinese national on fire. Local media reports said that demonstrators then moved towards the new Chinese embassy building in the west of the city.RNZ Honiara media reported that people from Malaita Province are leading the protest and demanding the resignation of the national government led by Manasseh Sogavare. They allege that Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has overlooked their region's issues for too long. Daniel Suidani, premier of Solomon Islands’ most populous province Malaita, and his supporters have been expressed their dissatisfaction at the Solomons’ decision to end the 36-year alliance with Taiwan in 2019 for years. The Malaita province government has since pledged to reject any Chinese investment while accelerating ties with Taiwan, resulting in a stand-off between Sogavare and Suidani.
solomon islands
china
asia-pacific
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090992336_24:0:2696:2004_1920x0_80_0_0_b488ce49493c43f2a9c962582266441c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
solomon islands, protest, china, asia-pacific, taiwan, pacific

Parliament Building Burned Down as Protesters in Solomon Islands Demand PM’s Resignation – Video

15:03 GMT 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / Georgina KekeaProtestors gather outside the parliament building in Honiara, Solomon Islands, November 24, 2021, in this screen grab obtained by Reuters, from a social media video
Protestors gather outside the parliament building in Honiara, Solomon Islands, November 24, 2021, in this screen grab obtained by Reuters, from a social media video - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / Georgina Kekea
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The stand-off between the provincial government of Malaita and the national government led by Manasseh Sogavare has been rumbling on since the latter decided to end ties with Taiwan in favour of China in 2019.
Major clashes erupted between protesters from Malaita Province and police in the capital city of Honiara on Tuesday as crowds tried to enter the Solomon Islands’ parliament building.
Footage on social media shows plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the roof of the building after protesters started a fire.
Police used bullets and tear gas to control the crowds without inflicting any casualties.
According to media reports, protestors also set a police station and a building belonging to a Chinese national on fire. Local media reports said that demonstrators then moved towards the new Chinese embassy building in the west of the city.
RNZ Honiara media reported that people from Malaita Province are leading the protest and demanding the resignation of the national government led by Manasseh Sogavare. They allege that Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has overlooked their region's issues for too long.
Daniel Suidani, premier of Solomon Islands’ most populous province Malaita, and his supporters have been expressed their dissatisfaction at the Solomons’ decision to end the 36-year alliance with Taiwan in 2019 for years.
The Malaita province government has since pledged to reject any Chinese investment while accelerating ties with Taiwan, resulting in a stand-off between Sogavare and Suidani.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:29 GMTNew Trump Tower Bar Offers $45 Presidential Cocktail With Side of Diet Coke, Beef Sliders
15:20 GMTTurkey, Hungary and Egypt Snubbed as Joe Biden Sends Out Invitation List to His ‘Democracy Summit’
15:14 GMT‘Peaceful Shopping?’ Social Media Riled as Public Warned Not to Call California Crime Wave 'Looting'
15:03 GMTMemes Flood Social Media After Congress MP Takes Aim at Modi Gov’t for Soaring Tomato Prices
15:03 GMTParliament Building Burned Down as Protesters in Solomon Islands Demand PM’s Resignation – Video
15:02 GMTDavid Cameron Lobbied LLoyds Director on Behalf of Controversial Greensill Capital Deal
15:02 GMT'Shameless & Unwatchable': Italian Media Slams Juventus After Stunning UCL Defeat to Chelsea
15:02 GMTNetizens Mock Pakistani Minister For Confusing Garlic for Ginger During Press Conference
14:48 GMTMoldova Asks to Pay for Gas on 26 November, Gazprom Agrees Not to Stop Supplies
14:32 GMTFBI Agent Reportedly Develops Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia
14:27 GMTMoscow Court Rules $280,000 Facebook Fine Legal
14:20 GMTUnidentified Perpetrators Set Car of Mayor of France's Briancon on Fire - Video
14:14 GMTChinese Analyst Warns India of Revenge Cyber Attack, Accuses New Delhi of Dancing to US’ Tune
14:01 GMTNew Concept of Artificial Magnetic Field to Help Terraform Mars Unveiled by Scientists
13:52 GMTSputnik Vaccine for Teenagers to Be Available on International Markets, RDIF CEO Says
13:40 GMT‘Game Changer’ Study on the Cusp of Breakthough Into Mystery Behind Source of Fast Radio Bursts
13:38 GMTBollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Booked for Calling Sikh Farmers 'Khalistani Terrorists'
13:16 GMT'We Will Never Stop Fighting for This Club!': Ronaldo After Man Utd's UCL Triumph Over Villarreal
13:14 GMTJoe Biden is Throwing His Hat Into the 2024 Ring, But Do Democrats Really Want Him to Run?
13:13 GMTOlaf Scholz to Become Merkel's Successor as German Chancellor