Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/kiribati-opens-up-worlds-largest-marine-reserve-amid-reports-china-might-have-influenced-the-move-1090739278.html
Kiribati Opens Up World's Largest Marine Reserve Amid Reports China Might Have Influenced the Move
Kiribati Opens Up World's Largest Marine Reserve Amid Reports China Might Have Influenced the Move
In 2006, the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati had banned fishing and other economic activities in the Phoenix Islands Protected Area (PIPA), dubbed as the... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T07:43+0000
2021-11-15T07:43+0000
climate
hawaii
china
fishing
kiribati
indo-pacific
us central command (centcom)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/06/1082820787_0:89:1111:713_1920x0_80_0_0_1d25a8e3c5d3b9eb4f00863d664c2955.png
On Monday, Kiribati lifted the closure of the world's largest marine reserves, the Phoenix Islands Protected Area, to commercial fishing. In a statement, the government later said it had applied Marine Spatial Planning to use marine resources in the PIPA sustainably.Kiribati banned fishing in the PIPA in 2006 amid assurance from its international partners that they would compensate them for the lost income (70% of the island's total revenue) through the establishment of a trust.It is reported that the Kiribati government aimed to earn over $200 million a year in tuna fishing licences. The economies of Pacific island countries received significant growth in the backdrop of a massive jump in seafood exports to countries like Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, China, and the US. The ADB data shows that pacific countries like Fiji have exported seafood amounting to around $200 million, Papua New Guinea ($470 million), Vanuatu ($108 million) and Solomon Islands ($101 million). Once dominated by the US and Japan in fishing activities, the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission data suggests a jump of over 500% in China's Pacific fishing fleet since 2012. Around half of the total 1300 foreign-operated ships licensed to fish in the area are of China.On 21 October, China held the first foreign ministers' meeting with the Pacific Island Countries, saying "it will continue to support and assist Pacific Island Countries as it can in economic development and livelihood improvement".1 News of New Zealand reported earlier this week that Kiribati might lift the restriction under the influence of China. However, Kiribati on Monday categorically refuted the charges, saying these assumptions are "extremely misleading, grossly inaccurate and exhibit the usual hypocritical narratives driven by neo-colonial percepts".Taneti Maamau, President of Kiribati, which has fewer than 120 thousand inhabitants, had already allowed China to develop farming activities on 22 square km of land in Fiji, which Tarawa purchased in 2014. Maamau had ended the recognition of Taiwan in 2019 in favour of re-establishing diplomatic ties with China; since then, the relationship between Beijing and Tarawa has been expanding rapidly. China has contributed over $10 million in aid to Kiribati this year, twice Taiwan's annual allocation.Earlier this May, Reuters reported that China plans to redevelop Kanton, one of the Kiribati islands, which is 1,600 nautical miles southwest of Hawaii, with an airstrip and bridges. Hawaii is home to the US Pacific Command and Pearl Harbor Navy base. Beijing soon clarified the repairs were for civilian use, as the island had once been a tourist hub.
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/beijing-concerned-over-incident-with-us-nuclear-submarine-in-international-indo-pacific-waters-1089761283.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210506/kiribati-clamor-western-experts-fear-chinese-runway-repair-actually-aims-at-new-air-base-1082820939.html
hawaii
china
kiribati
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/06/1082820787_21:0:1088:800_1920x0_80_0_0_787b96fafdb21bb20e051edfc89e12a5.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
climate, hawaii, china, fishing, kiribati, indo-pacific, us central command (centcom)

Kiribati Opens Up World's Largest Marine Reserve Amid Reports China Might Have Influenced the Move

07:43 GMT 15.11.2021
© Google EarthKiribati's Kanton Island, an atoll located 5,280 miles southeast of Hong Kong, 1,850 miles southwest of Hawaii, and 800 miles north of the US territory of American Samoa. Its derelict airstrip is located in the northwest corner.
Kiribati's Kanton Island, an atoll located 5,280 miles southeast of Hong Kong, 1,850 miles southwest of Hawaii, and 800 miles north of the US territory of American Samoa. Its derelict airstrip is located in the northwest corner. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© Google Earth
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
In 2006, the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati had banned fishing and other economic activities in the Phoenix Islands Protected Area (PIPA), dubbed as the planet's last intact coral archipelago. China has been expanding its outreach in the Pacific by chairing the first ever foreign ministers' meeting with Pacific Island countries on 21 October.
On Monday, Kiribati lifted the closure of the world's largest marine reserves, the Phoenix Islands Protected Area, to commercial fishing.
In a statement, the government later said it had applied Marine Spatial Planning to use marine resources in the PIPA sustainably.
Kiribati banned fishing in the PIPA in 2006 amid assurance from its international partners that they would compensate them for the lost income (70% of the island's total revenue) through the establishment of a trust.
"It is abundantly clear that the development policy logic at the inception (no take zone), however innovative and well-intended, will not be sufficient to meet the present need of the people of Kiribati now and development needs of the country for the future," the Kiribati government explained behind the lifting of curb on fishing.
It is reported that the Kiribati government aimed to earn over $200 million a year in tuna fishing licences. The economies of Pacific island countries received significant growth in the backdrop of a massive jump in seafood exports to countries like Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, China, and the US.
The ADB data shows that pacific countries like Fiji have exported seafood amounting to around $200 million, Papua New Guinea ($470 million), Vanuatu ($108 million) and Solomon Islands ($101 million).
Once dominated by the US and Japan in fishing activities, the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission data suggests a jump of over 500% in China's Pacific fishing fleet since 2012. Around half of the total 1300 foreign-operated ships licensed to fish in the area are of China.
The Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
China Urges US to Reveal Details About Incident With Nuclear Sub in Int'l Indo-Pacific Waters
8 October, 07:41 GMT

On 21 October, China held the first foreign ministers' meeting with the Pacific Island Countries, saying "it will continue to support and assist Pacific Island Countries as it can in economic development and livelihood improvement".
1 News of New Zealand reported earlier this week that Kiribati might lift the restriction under the influence of China.
However, Kiribati on Monday categorically refuted the charges, saying these assumptions are "extremely misleading, grossly inaccurate and exhibit the usual hypocritical narratives driven by neo-colonial percepts".
Taneti Maamau, President of Kiribati, which has fewer than 120 thousand inhabitants, had already allowed China to develop farming activities on 22 square km of land in Fiji, which Tarawa purchased in 2014.
Maamau had ended the recognition of Taiwan in 2019 in favour of re-establishing diplomatic ties with China; since then, the relationship between Beijing and Tarawa has been expanding rapidly. China has contributed over $10 million in aid to Kiribati this year, twice Taiwan's annual allocation.
The derelict airfield on Kanton Island, Kiribati. While measuring 8,000 feet in length, the easternmost 1,500 feet of the airstrip are overgrown with shrubs and trees, leaving just 6,500 feet for possible use. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2021
Kiribati Clamor: Western Experts Fear Chinese Runway Repair Actually Aims at New Air Base
6 May, 22:20 GMT
Earlier this May, Reuters reported that China plans to redevelop Kanton, one of the Kiribati islands, which is 1,600 nautical miles southwest of Hawaii, with an airstrip and bridges.
Hawaii is home to the US Pacific Command and Pearl Harbor Navy base. Beijing soon clarified the repairs were for civilian use, as the island had once been a tourist hub.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:55 GMTTwo Russian Citizens in Poland Accused of Organizing Illegal Migration Route
07:52 GMTPossibly Viking-Related Village Accidentally Discovered in Sweden During Construction
07:43 GMTKiribati Opens Up World's Largest Marine Reserve Amid Reports China Might Have Influenced the Move
07:24 GMTInjuries Reported as Rival Student Groups Clash at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University - Videos
06:59 GMT'Change in Pace' Likely as Queen Elizabeth II May Have to 'Scale Back' Duties After New Health Scare
06:31 GMTEthiopian Ambassador to US Says Addis Ababa Safe, No Need for Foreign Evacuations
06:16 GMTRussian Cosmonauts Ordered to Move to Soyuz Spacecraft Because of Space Debris Threat to ISS
06:08 GMTEthiopian Gov't Seeks Return of Some 800 Trucks Sent to Tigray to Deliver Aid, Diplomat Says
06:06 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Memes Flood Twitter as Serbia Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers
05:38 GMTUS Navy's Mount Whitney Ship On Way From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
05:33 GMTBiden, Xi Set for Virtual Summit Amid Rising US-China Tensions
05:31 GMTTrespasser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Deported to China After Jail Term, Reports Say
05:30 GMTTaxi Driver Believed to Have Thwarted More Carnage in Liverpool Blast By 'Locking Bomber in Car'
05:19 GMTSwedish State Epidemiologist Pins Country's Elevated COVID Death Toll on Immigrants
05:15 GMT‘F**k Joe Biden’ and 'Let's Go Brandon' Chants Errupt at Indiana/Rutgers Football Game - Video
04:44 GMTWild World of World Cup Qualification: How the 32 Field Will Get to Qatar
04:01 GMTWhite House Reportedly 'Worn Out' by Harris Camp as Aides Claim Biden is Sidelining VP
03:55 GMTCreation of Russian Military Base in Mali Not on Current Agenda - Foreign Minister
03:05 GMTLuhansk People’s Republic Never Registered Any Bayraktar Drones, LPR Leader Says
02:50 GMTBlinken, Le Drian Discuss Reports of ‘Concerning Russian Military Activity’ Near Ukraine