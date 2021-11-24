Registration was successful!
Launch of Russia's Prichal Module to ISS From Baikonur
'National Embarrassment': Biden Gets Roasted for Reading 'End of Quote' From Teleprompter
'National Embarrassment': Biden Gets Roasted for Reading 'End of Quote' From Teleprompter
US President Joe Biden has been accused of committing many gaffes during his nearly five-decade-long career as a politician. "I am a gaffe machine," he... 24.11.2021
joe biden
us
republicans
democrats
US President Joe Biden copped ridicule from social media users after he read out “end of quote” during the middle of his speech, while delivering an address on "Economy and Lowering Prices for the American People" on Tuesday.Netizens have jumped on to Biden’s speech, ridiculing the 79-year-old over the gaffe.However, some observers wondered if Biden recognised his error as soon as he muttered it.This is not the first time that the oldest president in US history has been ridiculed for making unwitting mistakes in public.At a press conference in March this year, Biden seemed to have forgotten what he was talking about, while answering a question. The incident triggered concerns as well as criticism over his mental state.During the G7 Summit in June this year, Biden questioned his British host Boris Johnson for not introducing to the public the President of South Africa. Only seconds earlier, Johnson had called out the South African leader by name.Many people have raised questions regarding Biden’s “cognitive abilities” and if he is fit at all to serve as the American President.Congressman Ronny Jackson (Republican-Texas), who has also served as a former White House physician, even predicted back in July that Biden might need to resign from office due to his “limited” cognitive abilities."There's something seriously going on with this man right now, and, you know, I think that he's either going to resign, they're going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they're going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now," he was quoted as saying by Fox News.
Dhairya Maheshwari
'National Embarrassment': Biden Gets Roasted for Reading 'End of Quote' From Teleprompter

12:14 GMT 24.11.2021
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden reads from a teleprompter that reflects light at a campaign event, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Somersworth, N.H.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden reads from a teleprompter that reflects light at a campaign event, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Somersworth, N.H. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© AP Photo / Elise Amendola
Dhairya Maheshwari
US President Joe Biden has been accused of committing many gaffes during his nearly five-decade-long career as a politician. “I am a gaffe machine,” he admitted in 2018. Several observers have pointed out that his cognitive abilities are only getting worse with time.
US President Joe Biden copped ridicule from social media users after he read out “end of quote” during the middle of his speech, while delivering an address on "Economy and Lowering Prices for the American People" on Tuesday.
"All the way through the supply chain, there’s… a lot of innovation… Because of the actions we’ve taken, things have begun to change. End of quote," said Biden, as per the transcript of his address released by the White House.
Netizens have jumped on to Biden’s speech, ridiculing the 79-year-old over the gaffe.
However, some observers wondered if Biden recognised his error as soon as he muttered it.
This is not the first time that the oldest president in US history has been ridiculed for making unwitting mistakes in public.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021
'Can't Get This to Function at All': 'Confused' Joe Biden Suffers Mic Malfunction at Quad Summit
25 September, 07:22 GMT
25 September, 07:22 GMT
At a press conference in March this year, Biden seemed to have forgotten what he was talking about, while answering a question. The incident triggered concerns as well as criticism over his mental state.
During the G7 Summit in June this year, Biden questioned his British host Boris Johnson for not introducing to the public the President of South Africa. Only seconds earlier, Johnson had called out the South African leader by name.
Many people have raised questions regarding Biden’s “cognitive abilities” and if he is fit at all to serve as the American President.
Congressman Ronny Jackson (Republican-Texas), who has also served as a former White House physician, even predicted back in July that Biden might need to resign from office due to his “limited” cognitive abilities.
"There's something seriously going on with this man right now, and, you know, I think that he's either going to resign, they're going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they're going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now," he was quoted as saying by Fox News.
