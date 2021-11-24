Registration was successful!
LIVE: Launch of Russia's Prichal Module to ISS From Baikonur
Dominic Raab Praises Boris Johnson 'Tiggerish Character' as Tory MPs Send Letters of No Confidence
Dominic Raab Praises Boris Johnson 'Tiggerish Character' as Tory MPs Send Letters of No Confidence
Boris Johnson's bumbling appearance at the Confederation of British Industry conference on Monday have sparked credibility concerns within his own party...
Boris Johnson has been described by his deputy Dominic Raab as being on "great form" despite around a dozen Conservative MPs sending in letters of no confidence in the prime minister.On Monday, 22 November, Johnson lost his place in his notes during his speech to the CBI and then told the audience about a visit he had made to the Peppa Pig World theme park.Johnson’s performance, coming only days after he refused to apologise to Parliament for his bungled handling of the Owen Paterson affair, has led to fresh questions about his leadership of the Conservative Party and role as prime minister.The Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves described Johnson’s appearance as "shambolic" and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said business leaders were calling out for clarity and leadership and instead got "Boris Johnson rambling on about Peppa Pig."But Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told the BBC on Wednesday: "The prime minister is on great form.”Raab described Johnson as having an "ebullient, bouncy, optimistic, Tiggerish character" but said beneath the surface there was a “steeliness” to him.Tigger was the effervescent tiger character in A. A. Milne's classic children's story Winnie The Pooh.Raab - who was himself demoted from Foreign Secretary to Justice Secretary following criticism of his role in the fall of Kabul - said he did not agree with those who believed Johnson did not have a grip on the job.He added: "In relation to Peppa Pig, it is a fantastic British export around the world, and I think that was the point the Prime Minister was making.”Mr Johnson later came under attack from Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Question Time.Starmer began by asking Mr Johnson: "Is everything okay prime minister?" He then went on to say: "Who knows if he’ll make it to the next election - but if he does, how does he expect anyone to take him and his promises seriously?"The Labour Party leader accused the prime minister of breaking a string of promises on national insurance, social care and the eastern leg of the HS2 railway.Mr Johnson replied: "What's not working is that line of attack. We're delivering for the working people of this country."
Dominic Raab Praises Boris Johnson 'Tiggerish Character' as Tory MPs Send Letters of No Confidence

12:29 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 24.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Owen HumphreysPrime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) annual conference, at the Port of Tyne, in South Shields, England, Monday Nov. 22, 2021.
Chris Summers
Boris Johnson's bumbling appearance at the Confederation of British Industry conference on Monday have sparked credibility concerns within his own party. Johnson lost his place during his speech and made a bizarre anecdote about Peppa Pig.
Boris Johnson has been described by his deputy Dominic Raab as being on "great form" despite around a dozen Conservative MPs sending in letters of no confidence in the prime minister.
On Monday, 22 November, Johnson lost his place in his notes during his speech to the CBI and then told the audience about a visit he had made to the Peppa Pig World theme park.
Johnson’s performance, coming only days after he refused to apologise to Parliament for his bungled handling of the Owen Paterson affair, has led to fresh questions about his leadership of the Conservative Party and role as prime minister.
© REUTERS / POOL NewBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Raab visit FCDO Crisis Centre in London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Raab visit FCDO Crisis Centre in London
The Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves described Johnson’s appearance as "shambolic" and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said business leaders were calling out for clarity and leadership and instead got "Boris Johnson rambling on about Peppa Pig."

But Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told the BBC on Wednesday: "The prime minister is on great form.”
Raab described Johnson as having an "ebullient, bouncy, optimistic, Tiggerish character" but said beneath the surface there was a “steeliness” to him.
Tigger was the effervescent tiger character in A. A. Milne's classic children's story Winnie The Pooh.
Raab - who was himself demoted from Foreign Secretary to Justice Secretary following criticism of his role in the fall of Kabul - said he did not agree with those who believed Johnson did not have a grip on the job.

He added: "In relation to Peppa Pig, it is a fantastic British export around the world, and I think that was the point the Prime Minister was making.”
Mr Johnson later came under attack from Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Question Time.
Starmer began by asking Mr Johnson: "Is everything okay prime minister?"
He then went on to say: "Who knows if he’ll make it to the next election - but if he does, how does he expect anyone to take him and his promises seriously?"
The Labour Party leader accused the prime minister of breaking a string of promises on national insurance, social care and the eastern leg of the HS2 railway.
Mr Johnson replied: "What's not working is that line of attack. We're delivering for the working people of this country."
