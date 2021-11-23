Registration was successful!
Volcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted
Volcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted
MADRID (Sputnik) - The lockdown on La Palma island (Spain) related to the eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano was lifted for more than 3,000 citizens... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
On Monday local authorities ordered residents of Borondon, Tazacorte and El Cardona to remain indoors as the third flow of lava reached the sea, posing the risk of toxic gas. Inhabitants of the listed regions were ordered to shut their doors and windows, and turn off heating and air-conditioning systems. Those outdoors at the time the lockdown was imposed were recommended to seek shelter in the nearest houses."After it has been confirmed that there is no impact on the population ... it was ordered to lift the confinement of San Borondon, Tazacorte and El Cardona to the Los Palomares road in the north," the statement read.The Cumbre Vieja eruption on La Palma island began on September 19. At this moment lava has covered more than 1,000 hectares of land, more than 7,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 1,500 buildings destroyed. Thousands of tremors of varying magnitude have been detected on La Palma in the past two and a half months.
Volcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted

16:48 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 16:53 GMT 23.11.2021)
This handout photograph taken on November 19, 2021 and released by the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) on November 20 shows the lava flow in Las Manchas, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary island of La Palma.
This handout photograph taken on November 19, 2021 and released by the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) on November 20 shows the lava flow in Las Manchas, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary island of La Palma. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / LUISMI ORTIZ
MADRID (Sputnik) - The lockdown on La Palma island (Spain) related to the eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano was lifted for more than 3,000 citizens, State-Canary Islands Security Council stated on Tuesday.
On Monday local authorities ordered residents of Borondon, Tazacorte and El Cardona to remain indoors as the third flow of lava reached the sea, posing the risk of toxic gas. Inhabitants of the listed regions were ordered to shut their doors and windows, and turn off heating and air-conditioning systems. Those outdoors at the time the lockdown was imposed were recommended to seek shelter in the nearest houses.
"After it has been confirmed that there is no impact on the population ... it was ordered to lift the confinement of San Borondon, Tazacorte and El Cardona to the Los Palomares road in the north," the statement read.
The Cumbre Vieja eruption on La Palma island began on September 19. At this moment lava has covered more than 1,000 hectares of land, more than 7,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 1,500 buildings destroyed. Thousands of tremors of varying magnitude have been detected on La Palma in the past two and a half months.
