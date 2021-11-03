Spain's La Palma Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Beginning of Volcanic Eruption

Registration was successful!
13:33 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / MARCO TRUJILLOLava and smoke rise from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 25, 2021
Lava and smoke rise from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / MARCO TRUJILLO
MADRID (Sputnik) - The Spanish island of La Palma experienced an intense 5.0-magnitude earthquake, the strongest one since the beginning of the seismic activity in September, the Spanish National Geographic Institute reported on Wednesday.
The earthquake was recorded at 07:27 GMT. The epicentre was located southwest of Villa de Mazo at a depth of 35 kilometres (21.7 miles). The quake was felt throughout La Palma and in some towns on the islands of La Gomera and Tenerife.
The quake was preceded by another one of 4.8 magnitude several seconds before. The islanders perceived the earthquake as more prolonged, since the effects of the two strikes were mixed, the institute reported.
The quake comes as part of a series of tremors that have shaken the island in recent weeks.
The La Palma volcano, Cumbre Vieja, began erupting for ten consecutive days on 19 September. On the night of 29 September, the lava reached the ocean and formed a ledge, having covered an area of almost 900 hectares. As a result of the eruption, nearly 2,000 buildings were damaged, and 7,000 residents were evacuated.
