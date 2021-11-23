Registration was successful!
Ukrainian Lawmaker Confirms Kiev Used Javelin Complexes in Donbass
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian lawmaker Igor Kopytin on Tuesday confirmed that the Ukrainian military used Javelin anti-tank and anti-armour missiles in Donbass.
"Yes, it's true. Our soldiers used it [Javelin] during the battle. So far I have no right to share where it happened and under what circumstances, but I will say the following - warning any further statements and manipulations regarding whether Ukraine can defend itself or is it not prohibited, yes, it can," Kapytin, who heads the subcommittee on defence Industry and technical Modernisation of Ukrainian parliament’s Committee on National Security, wrote on his Facebook page.This comes after US media reported earlier this month that the Biden administration was considering sending military advisers to Ukraine, as well as new equipment, including Javelin ATGMs, citing concerns about Russia's alleged "military buildup" on the border with Ukraine. Bloomberg also reported on Monday that the US had shared some intelligence data with its European allies, allegedly proving that Russia is preparing for a possible invasion of Ukraine.Commenting on these reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described it as a "targeted information campaign" that is fuelling tensions in the region. "Kiev itself is building up its forces, Kiev is being helped to build up its forces. Kiev is supplied with a significant amount of weapons, including modern, high-tech weapons," he said.
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/us-reportedly-mulling-lethal-aid-package-for-ukraine-amid-invasion-concerns-1090940689.html
11:33 GMT 23.11.2021
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian lawmaker Igor Kopytin on Tuesday confirmed that the Ukrainian military used Javelin anti-tank and anti-armour missiles in Donbass.
"Yes, it's true. Our soldiers used it [Javelin] during the battle. So far I have no right to share where it happened and under what circumstances, but I will say the following - warning any further statements and manipulations regarding whether Ukraine can defend itself or is it not prohibited, yes, it can," Kapytin, who heads the subcommittee on defence Industry and technical Modernisation of Ukrainian parliament’s Committee on National Security, wrote on his Facebook page.
This comes after US media reported earlier this month that the Biden administration was considering sending military advisers to Ukraine, as well as new equipment, including Javelin ATGMs, citing concerns about Russia's alleged "military buildup" on the border with Ukraine. Bloomberg also reported on Monday that the US had shared some intelligence data with its European allies, allegedly proving that Russia is preparing for a possible invasion of Ukraine.
US Reportedly Mulling Lethal Aid Package for Ukraine Amid Invasion Concerns
01:34 GMT
Commenting on these reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described it as a "targeted information campaign" that is fuelling tensions in the region.
"Kiev itself is building up its forces, Kiev is being helped to build up its forces. Kiev is supplied with a significant amount of weapons, including modern, high-tech weapons," he said.
