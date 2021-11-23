https://sputniknews.com/20211123/tokyo-claims-russia-china-joint-patrolling-in-asia-pacific-aimed-against-japan-1090966407.html

Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan

Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese Defenсe Ministry believes that the Russia-China joint patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region might be directed against Japan... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T17:44+0000

2021-11-23T17:44+0000

2021-11-23T17:45+0000

news

russia

asia & pacific

japan

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106356/66/1063566684_0:0:2974:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_53178f141721f00e44dd879f7538607b.jpg

On 19 November, the Russian and Chinese forces conducted the third joint air patrolling in the Asia-Pacific involving strategic bombers, according to the Russian Defenсe Ministry. The patrolling was part of the military cooperation plan for 2021 and was not aimed against third countries, the ministry added.Commenting on the issue, Kishi said that "there is no doubt that the security situation around Japan is deteriorating, and this is a matter of serious concern.""There is a possibility this [joint patrolling] is a demonstration directed against Japan. It is impossible to deny the fact that there is a possibility of further strengthening of military cooperation [between Russia and China]," the minister was quoted as saying by the NHK broadcaster.Kishi also stressed that Japan intends to continue to closely monitor Russia's and China's actions in the region and will "make every effort to improve the country's defence capability."Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defenсe Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Moscow and Beijing have agreed to strengthen their military cooperation, including increasing joint military training, following a video call with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe.

https://sputniknews.com/20210813/shoigu-praises-russian-chinese-military-cooperation-as-joint-drills-enter-active-phase-1083595023.html

japan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, russia, asia & pacific, japan, china