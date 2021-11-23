Registration was successful!
Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan
Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese Defenсe Ministry believes that the Russia-China joint patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region might be directed against Japan... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
On 19 November, the Russian and Chinese forces conducted the third joint air patrolling in the Asia-Pacific involving strategic bombers, according to the Russian Defenсe Ministry. The patrolling was part of the military cooperation plan for 2021 and was not aimed against third countries, the ministry added.Commenting on the issue, Kishi said that "there is no doubt that the security situation around Japan is deteriorating, and this is a matter of serious concern.""There is a possibility this [joint patrolling] is a demonstration directed against Japan. It is impossible to deny the fact that there is a possibility of further strengthening of military cooperation [between Russia and China]," the minister was quoted as saying by the NHK broadcaster.Kishi also stressed that Japan intends to continue to closely monitor Russia's and China's actions in the region and will "make every effort to improve the country's defence capability."Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defenсe Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Moscow and Beijing have agreed to strengthen their military cooperation, including increasing joint military training, following a video call with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe.
Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan

17:44 GMT 23.11.2021
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese Defenсe Ministry believes that the Russia-China joint patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region might be directed against Japan, Defenсe Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.
On 19 November, the Russian and Chinese forces conducted the third joint air patrolling in the Asia-Pacific involving strategic bombers, according to the Russian Defenсe Ministry. The patrolling was part of the military cooperation plan for 2021 and was not aimed against third countries, the ministry added.
Commenting on the issue, Kishi said that "there is no doubt that the security situation around Japan is deteriorating, and this is a matter of serious concern."
"There is a possibility this [joint patrolling] is a demonstration directed against Japan. It is impossible to deny the fact that there is a possibility of further strengthening of military cooperation [between Russia and China]," the minister was quoted as saying by the NHK broadcaster.
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2021
Shoigu Praises Russian-Chinese Military Cooperation as Joint Drills Enter Active Phase
13 August, 08:03 GMT
Kishi also stressed that Japan intends to continue to closely monitor Russia's and China's actions in the region and will "make every effort to improve the country's defence capability."
Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defenсe Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Moscow and Beijing have agreed to strengthen their military cooperation, including increasing joint military training, following a video call with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe.
