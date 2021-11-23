https://sputniknews.com/20211123/my-innocence-was-stolen-from-me-woman-claims-maradona-raped-her-when-she-was-a-teen-1090954169.html

'My Innocence Was Stolen From Me': Woman Claims Maradona Raped Her When She Was a Teen

'My Innocence Was Stolen From Me': Woman Claims Maradona Raped Her When She Was a Teen

The alleged rape took place in a clinic in Havana, the girl's mother was in the next room. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T12:03+0000

2021-11-23T12:03+0000

2021-11-23T12:04+0000

diego maradona

accusations

rape

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081280233_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c0568fa19e9c164a067ab84d2bd4386f.jpg

Mavys Alvarez Rego, a 37-year old Cuban woman who currently lives in Miami and who had an affair with the late football legend Diego Maradona about two decades ago, accused the latter of raping her when she was in her teens.According to AFP, Alvarez said she met Maradona when she was 16, back when he was living in Cuba and undergoing drug treatment.The alleged rape occurred in a clinic in Havana where Maradona was staying, while Alvarez’s mother was in the next room, Alvarez said during a news conference in Buenos Aires.Last week, Alvarez delivered her testimony to an Argentine Ministry of Justice court investigating her “allegations of trafficking against Maradona's former entourage”, as Reuters put it.She alleged that, during a trip to Buenos Aires with Maradona back in 2001, she was held by the footballer’s entourage in a hotel against her will, prevented from going out alone and even forced to undergo a breast augmentation operation.The complaint was filed not by Alvarez herself but rather by an Argentine NGO called “Foundation for Peace” who made that move after seeing the woman’s confession in the American media earlier, AFP notes.

https://sputniknews.com/20211012/video-emerges-showing-late-football-superstar-diego-maradona-lying-in-bed-with-16-year-old-girl-1089869374.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

diego maradona, accusations, rape, viral