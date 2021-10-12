https://sputniknews.com/20211012/video-emerges-showing-late-football-superstar-diego-maradona-lying-in-bed-with-16-year-old-girl-1089869374.html

Video Emerges Showing Late Football Superstar Diego Maradona Lying in Bed With 16-Year-Old Girl

Video Emerges Showing Late Football Superstar Diego Maradona Lying in Bed With 16-Year-Old Girl

Last month, Mavys Alvarez, 37, claimed that the athlete had trafficked her from Cuba to Argentina, where she was kept in a hotel for three months. Ms Alvarez... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

A video has emerged showing the late football superstar Diego Maradona lying in bed with a 16-year-old girl. Footage obtained by the Argentinian outlet Infobae shows Cuban national Mavys Alvarez filmed by the athlete, who is later seen next to her shirtless. The video also shows Maradona’s associates in the room.The clip was posted almost two weeks after Ms Alvarez accused the athlete of trafficking her from Cuba to Argentina. The 37-year-old said she got acquainted with Maradona, widely regarded as the world’s best football player, in 2000 in Cuba, where he was being treated for alcohol and drug addiction.The meeting turned out to be catastrophic, the woman claims, as the football star got her hooked on drugs.The 37-year-old claims their relationship lasted for three years without elaborating whether the two had sex. Ms Alvarez has alleged that Maradona bullied her into having a breast enlargement surgery. Asked why she decided to come out with the accusations only now, the woman said she feared her family would be persecuted by the Cuban "regime". She told América TeVe that Maradona introduced her to the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who made an exception for Ms Alvarez and allowed her to travel to Argentina to attend a commemorative match for Maradona in 2001. Cubans need to receive permission to leave the country, and back in 2001 few citizens were allowed to travel.Ms Alvarez claimed she was kept in a hotel for three months during her stay in Argentina. She has now filed a lawsuit against Maradona’s entourage. Her lawyer says Argentine immigration officials allowed Ms Alvarez to enter the country without consent from her parents.Maradona died on 25 November 2020 aged 60 after suffering a heart attack. Three weeks before his death, he successfully underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain and was to be treated for alcohol addiction.

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

