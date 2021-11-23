https://sputniknews.com/20211123/kurdish-groups-engaged-in-transporting-migrants-to-europe-russian-security-council-says-1090954022.html

Kurdish Groups Engaged in Transporting Migrants to Europe, Russian Security Council Says

Kurdish Groups Engaged in Transporting Migrants to Europe, Russian Security Council Says

"The focus of migrants is on Germany, because the benefits paid here to refugees are 4-5 times higher than they earn in their home countries," Patrushev told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.The council’s secretary added that many Kurds have joined groups that transport migrants to Europe.The migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border can be viewed as a result of external pressure on Minsk, Nikolai Patrushev added."What is happening today on the Belarusian-Polish border can also be regarded as a result of external pressure on Belarus. They failed to destroy the country's leadership, plunge the country into chaos, into protest marches, now they are trying to flood the state with migrants, undermine the social protection and health care system," Patrushev said, adding that Europe needs to counter migrant transportation business instead of giving advises to Minsk.The well-organized migration flow to Belarus became possible thanks to visa-free policy of Minsk, Russian Security Council Secretary said.Migrants located at the Belarusian-Polish border became hostages of the situation created by the West, Patrushev added.Russia and Belarus will continue to adequately respond to provocations near borders of the Union State, Patrushev said."Together with Minsk, we will continue to adequately respond to provocations, including military ones, near the borders of the Union State," Patrushev added.

