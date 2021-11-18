https://sputniknews.com/20211118/putin-europe-is-using-migrant-crisis-as-pretext-to-pressure-belarus-1090831117.html

Putin: Europe is Using Migrant Crisis as Pretext to Pressure Belarus

Speaking at a collegium of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs the president touched on an array of issues, ranging from the situation with the migrant... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has alleged that western countries are using the ongoing immigration crisis at the Belarus-Poland border as a pretext for escalating tensions and exercising pressure against Belarus – Moscow's neighbour and ally.The president condemned Poland for using harsh methods against the migrants trying to cross the border, pointing out that there are many children among them. Putin recalled that Warsaw denounced the use of such anti-riot tools when Ukrainian law enforcement struggled to contain rioters back in 2014.Earlier, Poland refused to accept hundreds of migrants who remain stuck at the country's border with Belarus – mostly Iraqi Kurds. They have repeatedly tried to storm the Polish border, with troops pushing them back using water cannons and tear gas.Warsaw and other EU countries accused have Minsk of transporting migrants to Belarus on purpose to create an immigration crisis, slapping Belarus with new sanctions for this reason. Belarusian authorities strongly deny the EU’s claims.

