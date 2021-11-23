https://sputniknews.com/20211123/joe-manchin-us-oil-reserve-release-important-for-gas-prices-but-biden-must-boost-home-output-1090965668.html

Joe Manchin: US Oil Reserve Release Important for Gas Prices But Biden Must Boost Home Output

Joe Manchin: US Oil Reserve Release Important for Gas Prices But Biden Must Boost Home Output

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration’s decision to release part of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) helps tame the rising gas prices, but only... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T17:05+0000

2021-11-23T17:05+0000

2021-11-23T17:05+0000

joe biden

news

gas prices

output

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090234572_0:214:3072:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_350c1ba8306e80e865bc2b8ea3b15bf6.jpg

"Today's release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an important policy Band-Aid for rising gas prices but does not solve for the self-inflicted wound that shortsighted energy policy is having on our nation," Manchin, who chairs the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said.Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden has announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with other major energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, to stem surging oil prices.Manchin went on to say that the Biden administration should boost oil production at home."I continue to call on President Biden to responsibly increase energy production here at home and to reverse course to allow the Keystone XL pipeline to be built which would have provided our country with up to 900,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada, one of our closest allies," he said. "To be clear, this is about American energy independence and the fact that hard-working Americans should not depend on foreign actors, like OPEC+, for our energy security and instead focus on the real challenges facing our country's future."The national average gas price dropped on Tuesday slightly from $3.409 to $3.403 per gallon, while the total monthly decrease reached almost 40 cents, according to American Automobile Association data. However, prices increased by more than $1 as compared to 2020.Pump prices in the United States have increased sharply over the past year under the Biden administration’s policy to gradually get away from fossil fuels and seek alternative sources of energy and have hit highs above $4.70 per gallon in California on Tuesday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, news, gas prices, output