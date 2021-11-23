Registration was successful!
Heiko Maas: Germany Must Continue Contributing to NATO Amid Standoff With China, Russia
Heiko Maas: Germany Must Continue Contributing to NATO Amid Standoff With China, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's next centre-left government must stand to its commitments within NATO as it engages in a competition of values with China and... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
"Germany must continue contributing to the Atlantic alliance — the unshakeable pillar of our security," Heiko Maas said in an opening speech at a foreign policy forum in Berlin.He accused China and Russia of testing NATO’s rules-based order, international laws and human rights, and using hybrid warfare tactics and disinformation campaigns to target the Western society.NATO has launched a "reflection process" to hammer out a new strategic concept by the end of next year, Maas said. It will redefine the alliance’s security tasks and deal with cyber and space threats.Maas added that NATO had stood the test of time after it was repeatedly predicted that the alliance would break down. He said strong allies and partners would help Germany remain a strong economy and an active player in an "interconnected world."
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/kremlin-slams-reports-about-imminent-russian-inavsion-of-ukraine-as-absurd-1090921966.html
heiko maas, news, nato

Heiko Maas: Germany Must Continue Contributing to NATO Amid Standoff With China, Russia

11:59 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 23.11.2021)
© REUTERS / YVES HERMANFILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© REUTERS / YVES HERMAN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's next centre-left government must stand to its commitments within NATO as it engages in a competition of values with China and Russia, the outgoing German foreign minister said Tuesday.
"Germany must continue contributing to the Atlantic alliance — the unshakeable pillar of our security," Heiko Maas said in an opening speech at a foreign policy forum in Berlin.
He accused China and Russia of testing NATO’s rules-based order, international laws and human rights, and using hybrid warfare tactics and disinformation campaigns to target the Western society.
"That is why Germany has been fostering new coalitions and expanding partnerships with like-minded countries… because Germany can only be strong as long as it has its partners and not alone," he added.
NATO has launched a "reflection process" to hammer out a new strategic concept by the end of next year, Maas said. It will redefine the alliance’s security tasks and deal with cyber and space threats.
Ukrainian helicopters fly over a Russian warship  during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Friday, July 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
Russia Concerned by NATO Helping Ukraine Strengthen Its Military
Yesterday, 10:47 GMT
Maas added that NATO had stood the test of time after it was repeatedly predicted that the alliance would break down. He said strong allies and partners would help Germany remain a strong economy and an active player in an "interconnected world."
