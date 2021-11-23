https://sputniknews.com/20211123/footage-of-waukesha-tragedy-suspects-arrest-revealed-by-media-1090966083.html

Footage of 'Waukesha Tragedy Suspect's Arrest' Revealed by Media

Footage of 'Waukesha Tragedy Suspect's Arrest' Revealed by Media

The video that was shared with the media outlet by a local resident shows Brooks trying to convince the man that he's a homeless person waiting for Uber.

Darrell Brooks, the 39-year old man accused of ploughing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin while driving an SUV, was caught on a doorbell camera prior to his arrest trying to convince a local resident that he was waiting for a Uber, NBC News reports. The videos shared with the media outlet by local resident Daniel Rider shows Brooks on the former’s porch, saying: "I called an Uber and I'm supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don't know when it's coming."Rider, who reportedly said in an interview that he had been on a hunting trip and was watching football when the tragedy struck the Waukesha parade, and was therefore unaware of what had happened, invited Brooks inside and let him use his phone. He also made Brooks a sandwich and gave him a jacket.He then reportedly asked Brooks to leave – and he did – but when Rider’s neighbour called the cops, Brooks started "pounding" on Rider's front door, claiming that he left his ID behind.Another fragment of the video obtained by the media outlet shows officers arriving at the house and ordering the suspect to put his hands up, with him saying “Whoa, whoa, whoa” and apparently complying.On Sunday, 21 November, a red SUV ploughed into a crowd of people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving at least five people dead and over 40 injured.

