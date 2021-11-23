Footage of 'Waukesha Tragedy Suspect's Arrest' Revealed by Media
© REUTERS / MILWAUKEE COUNTY SHERIFFDarrell Brooks poses for a booking photograph at the Milwaukee County Jail in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 3, 2021. Picture taken November 3, 2021.
The video that was shared with the media outlet by a local resident shows Brooks trying to convince the man that he's a homeless person waiting for Uber.
Darrell Brooks, the 39-year old man accused of ploughing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin while driving an SUV, was caught on a doorbell camera prior to his arrest trying to convince a local resident that he was waiting for a Uber, NBC News reports.
The videos shared with the media outlet by local resident Daniel Rider shows Brooks on the former’s porch, saying: "I called an Uber and I'm supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don't know when it's coming."
"Can you call it for me please? I'm homeless," Brooks added.
Rider, who reportedly said in an interview that he had been on a hunting trip and was watching football when the tragedy struck the Waukesha parade, and was therefore unaware of what had happened, invited Brooks inside and let him use his phone. He also made Brooks a sandwich and gave him a jacket.
"All of a sudden, I look outside my street and I see a few cop cars drive by and I'm getting extra nervous," Rider said.
Videos captured by a homeowner who lives near the scene where the Waukesha Christmas parade attack happened appear to show suspect Darrell Brooks knocking on his door prior to being arrested, asking for help hailing an Uber. https://t.co/ynauFsimHv pic.twitter.com/JBHwRArXqg— *Stang (@Zieleds) November 23, 2021
He then reportedly asked Brooks to leave – and he did – but when Rider’s neighbour called the cops, Brooks started "pounding" on Rider's front door, claiming that he left his ID behind.
"Then the next thing you know, you see the cops with lights on him shouting, 'Hands in the air! Hands in the air!" Rider added.
Another fragment of the video obtained by the media outlet shows officers arriving at the house and ordering the suspect to put his hands up, with him saying “Whoa, whoa, whoa” and apparently complying.
On Sunday, 21 November, a red SUV ploughed into a crowd of people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving at least five people dead and over 40 injured.