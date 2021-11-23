https://sputniknews.com/20211123/five-missiles-target-base-hosting-us-military-in-eastern-syria-state-media-claims-1090957826.html

Five Missiles Target Base Hosting US Military in Eastern Syria, State Media Claims

Five Missiles Target Base Hosting US Military in Eastern Syria, State Media Claims

Over the past few months, the US military has come under several attacks in the east of Syria. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T17:48+0000

2021-11-23T17:48+0000

2021-11-23T17:48+0000

middle east

us

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083358189_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_18d9998109f71a1fad42a12c7789831f.jpg

Kharab Al-Jir military base – used by the US military – has been hit by a rocket attack.Five missiles targeted the military base in northeast Syria on the border with Iraq, according to the SANA media outlet.According to reports, after the attack, US helicopters and planes took to the sky in the area. The US is backing Kurdish forces in the country, who are currently in control of major parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, as well as some settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor in northeastern Syria.The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the US presence in the country violates the country's sovereignty and international law, and says Washington is trying to secure access to oil fields.

us

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, us, syria