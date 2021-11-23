Five Missiles Target Base Hosting US Military in Eastern Syria, State Media Claims

Kharab Al-Jir military base – used by the US military – has been hit by a rocket attack.Five missiles targeted the military base in northeast Syria on the border with Iraq, according to the SANA media outlet.According to reports, after the attack, US helicopters and planes took to the sky in the area. The US is backing Kurdish forces in the country, who are currently in control of major parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, as well as some settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor in northeastern Syria.The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the US presence in the country violates the country's sovereignty and international law, and says Washington is trying to secure access to oil fields.
Over the past few months, the US military has come under several attacks in the east of Syria.
