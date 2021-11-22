Registration was successful!
WATCH: Live From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
Live From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
Live From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
Five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a car ploughed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin on Sunday. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast from Waukesha, Wisconsin following a deadly incident involving an SUV vehicle that ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon. ABC reported – citing an internal briefing for law enforcement from the US Department of Homeland Security – that the deadly car-ramming suspect may have been fleeing a separate crime. Police added that they have one subject in custody, while another "remains at large."*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Live From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five

16:41 GMT 22.11.2021
© Ruptly
Five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a car ploughed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin on Sunday.
Watch a live broadcast from Waukesha, Wisconsin following a deadly incident involving an SUV vehicle that ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon.
ABC reported – citing an internal briefing for law enforcement from the US Department of Homeland Security – that the deadly car-ramming suspect may have been fleeing a separate crime.
Police added that they have one subject in custody, while another "remains at large."
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Live From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
