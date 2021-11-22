Registration was successful!
Footage Captures Moment SUV Drove Through Christmas Parade in Wisconsin
Footage Captures Moment SUV Drove Through Christmas Parade in Wisconsin
Waukesha, Wisconsin's annual Christmas Parade descended from celebration to tragedy when an SUV plowed through participants, killing 'some' and injuring at... 22.11.2021
Graphic recordings have surfaced on social media documenting the moment in which an SUV sped into a parade, instantly injuring and prompting fatalities at the Sunday holiday event.The parade, according to reports in Waukesha, began at 4 p.m. CT, at the intersection of Main and Pleasant streets. The approximately one-mile route traverses Main before turning on to Wisconsin Ave. and ending near Cutler Park and the Waukesha Public Library.At approximately 4:39 p.m., tragedy disrupted the parade as an individual driving a red Ford Explorer broke through a barricade, entering Main street and the parade route. Video footage from the city’s event livestream shows the SUV speed by a high school marching band. Seconds later, a police officer is seen pursuing the vehicle on foot.Graphic video captured the moment that the SUV sped toward a marching band as participants walked in rows of four. The driver is filmed veering to the left before driving through and over two band members, throwing the crowd and the parade into a panic. Footage shows the vehicle then speeding down Main on the parade route. The incident was reported to have taken place at the intersection of Main and Gasper streets, approximately a third of a mile into the parade route.A police officer reportedly fired shots at the vehicle. No bystanders were injured, and it is not believed that any shots were fired from the vehicle.According to Steve Howard, the Waukesha fire chief, 11 adult and 12 minors were brought to six area hospitals with the help of Waukesha and surrounding area fire departments.Daniel Thompson, Waukesha’s police chief, added that there were “some fatalities,” but could not report a total number of deaths. He told reporters that the suspected vehicle had been found and that a person of interest was in custody.The White House has stated that it is monitoring the situation as the FBI has also indicated that the agency is assisting in the fatal weekend car attack.
Footage Captures Moment SUV Drove Through Christmas Parade in Wisconsin

03:26 GMT 22.11.2021
Waukesha, Wisconsin’s annual Christmas Parade descended from celebration to tragedy when an SUV plowed through participants, killing ‘some’ and injuring at least 20.
Graphic recordings have surfaced on social media documenting the moment in which an SUV sped into a parade, instantly injuring and prompting fatalities at the Sunday holiday event.
The parade, according to reports in Waukesha, began at 4 p.m. CT, at the intersection of Main and Pleasant streets. The approximately one-mile route traverses Main before turning on to Wisconsin Ave. and ending near Cutler Park and the Waukesha Public Library.
At approximately 4:39 p.m., tragedy disrupted the parade as an individual driving a red Ford Explorer broke through a barricade, entering Main street and the parade route. Video footage from the city’s event livestream shows the SUV speed by a high school marching band. Seconds later, a police officer is seen pursuing the vehicle on foot.
Graphic video captured the moment that the SUV sped toward a marching band as participants walked in rows of four. The driver is filmed veering to the left before driving through and over two band members, throwing the crowd and the parade into a panic.
Footage shows the vehicle then speeding down Main on the parade route. The incident was reported to have taken place at the intersection of Main and Gasper streets, approximately a third of a mile into the parade route.
A police officer reportedly fired shots at the vehicle. No bystanders were injured, and it is not believed that any shots were fired from the vehicle.
According to Steve Howard, the Waukesha fire chief, 11 adult and 12 minors were brought to six area hospitals with the help of Waukesha and surrounding area fire departments.
Daniel Thompson, Waukesha’s police chief, added that there were “some fatalities,” but could not report a total number of deaths. He told reporters that the suspected vehicle had been found and that a person of interest was in custody.
The White House has stated that it is monitoring the situation as the FBI has also indicated that the agency is assisting in the fatal weekend car attack.
