https://sputniknews.com/20211122/footage-captures-moment-suv-drove-through-christmas-parade-in-wisconsin-1090911632.html

Footage Captures Moment SUV Drove Through Christmas Parade in Wisconsin

Footage Captures Moment SUV Drove Through Christmas Parade in Wisconsin

Waukesha, Wisconsin’s annual Christmas Parade descended from celebration to tragedy when an SUV plowed through participants, killing ‘some’ and injuring at... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T03:26+0000

2021-11-22T03:26+0000

2021-11-22T03:22+0000

wisconsin

suv

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090911915_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b1c7857cb71b4fe837fc30361cda7200.jpg

Graphic recordings have surfaced on social media documenting the moment in which an SUV sped into a parade, instantly injuring and prompting fatalities at the Sunday holiday event.The parade, according to reports in Waukesha, began at 4 p.m. CT, at the intersection of Main and Pleasant streets. The approximately one-mile route traverses Main before turning on to Wisconsin Ave. and ending near Cutler Park and the Waukesha Public Library.At approximately 4:39 p.m., tragedy disrupted the parade as an individual driving a red Ford Explorer broke through a barricade, entering Main street and the parade route. Video footage from the city’s event livestream shows the SUV speed by a high school marching band. Seconds later, a police officer is seen pursuing the vehicle on foot.Graphic video captured the moment that the SUV sped toward a marching band as participants walked in rows of four. The driver is filmed veering to the left before driving through and over two band members, throwing the crowd and the parade into a panic. Footage shows the vehicle then speeding down Main on the parade route. The incident was reported to have taken place at the intersection of Main and Gasper streets, approximately a third of a mile into the parade route.A police officer reportedly fired shots at the vehicle. No bystanders were injured, and it is not believed that any shots were fired from the vehicle.According to Steve Howard, the Waukesha fire chief, 11 adult and 12 minors were brought to six area hospitals with the help of Waukesha and surrounding area fire departments.Daniel Thompson, Waukesha’s police chief, added that there were “some fatalities,” but could not report a total number of deaths. He told reporters that the suspected vehicle had been found and that a person of interest was in custody.The White House has stated that it is monitoring the situation as the FBI has also indicated that the agency is assisting in the fatal weekend car attack.

https://sputniknews.com/20211121/multiple-injuries-reported-in-wisconsin-after-car-plows-through-christmas-parade-1090909976.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/wisconsin-police-chief-unclear-if-attack-on-christmas-parade-is-related-to-terrorism-1090911127.html

wisconsin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

wisconsin, suv