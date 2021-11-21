Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Multiple Injuries Reported in Wisconsin After Car Plows Through Christmas Parade, Shots Fired
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/multiple-injuries-reported-in-wisconsin-after-car-plows-through-christmas-parade-1090909976.html
Multiple Injuries Reported in Wisconsin After Car Plows Through Christmas Parade
Multiple Injuries Reported in Wisconsin After Car Plows Through Christmas Parade
More than a dozen police cars and emergency response vehicles descended on a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, following reports of gunshots... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
A brief clip from the scene in southeast Wisconsin shows a red SUV whizzing by members of a marching band. A police officer is then seen chasing the vehicle on foot.
wisconsin

Multiple Injuries Reported in Wisconsin After Car Plows Through Christmas Parade

23:26 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 23:33 GMT 21.11.2021)
Being updated
More than a dozen police cars and emergency response vehicles descended on a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, following reports of gunshots and wreckless driving.
A brief clip from the scene in southeast Wisconsin shows a red SUV whizzing by members of a marching band. A police officer is then seen chasing the vehicle on foot.
