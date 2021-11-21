https://sputniknews.com/20211121/multiple-injuries-reported-in-wisconsin-after-car-plows-through-christmas-parade-1090909976.html

Multiple Injuries Reported in Wisconsin After Car Plows Through Christmas Parade

Multiple Injuries Reported in Wisconsin After Car Plows Through Christmas Parade

More than a dozen police cars and emergency response vehicles descended on a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, following reports of gunshots... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T23:26+0000

2021-11-21T23:26+0000

2021-11-21T23:33+0000

wisconsin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

A brief clip from the scene in southeast Wisconsin shows a red SUV whizzing by members of a marching band. A police officer is then seen chasing the vehicle on foot.

wisconsin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

wisconsin