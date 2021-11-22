Wisconsin Police Chief: Unclear if Attack on Christmas Parade is Related to Terrorism

A "fluid investigation" is underway after more than 20 individuals - many of them children - were struck by a red SUV during a parade in southwest Wisconsin, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson confirmed to reporters during a Sunday night news conference.
At least two individuals are believed to be dead after an unidentified motorist operating a red SUV plowed through a police barricade and proceeded to mow down several individuals, including small children of various ages. A person of interest has been detained and the vehicle has been recovered.
