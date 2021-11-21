Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/trump-urges-navarro-to-protect-executive-privilege-after-ex-aide-subpoenaed-in-covid-19-probe-1090892832.html
Trump Urges Navarro to 'Protect Executive Privilege' After Ex-Aide Subpoenaed in COVID-19 probe
Trump Urges Navarro to 'Protect Executive Privilege' After Ex-Aide Subpoenaed in COVID-19 probe
A House panel probing the Trump's administration handling of the COVID-19 pandemic subpoenaed his ex-economic adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday, citing his... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
donald trump
us
probe
subpoena
peter navarro
pandemic
covid-19
Former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement lambasting Democrats over what he called a "witch hunt" against his administration and calling on his ex-aide and coronavirus task force official Navarro not to comply with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.“It is a Witch Hunt that’s been going on for years. Why don’t they investigate Crooked Hillary, when so much has now been proven about her and her campaign’s lies and dealings with Russia to smear me and spy on my campaign?” Trump continued.The committee issued a subpoena saying Navarro has rebuffed requests to turn over documents in the investigation “despite extensive efforts to secure voluntary cooperation.” Subcommittee chairman Rep. James Clyburn alleges Navarro ”prioritized politics and promoted the lie that the 2020 election was stolen over the COVID-19 response.”“Documents previously released by the Select Subcommittee show that rather than implement a coordinated national strategy to alleviate critical supply shortages, Mr. Navarro and other Trump Administration officials pushed responsibility to the states and pursued a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement— contributing to severe shortages of critically needed supplies and putting American lives at risk,” the memo released by Clyburn reads.The subpoena compels Navarro to produce documents by December 8 and appear for a deposition by December 15.However, Navarro told Politico he is going to defy the subpoena and promised to deliver a case of his book “In Trump Time“ to members of the committee to show them “why this is indeed a witch hunt.“According to Navarro, White House coronavirus czar Dr. Anthony Fauci is the one who should be blamed for mismanaging the pandemic.“I want him gone. He killed Americans. He needs to be fired, stuck in a chair in Congress, strapped in, confess his sins, and be put in an orange jumpsuit,“ Navarro said of Fauci.He also suggested Fauci was a liar after the latter claimed credit for pushing coronavirus vaccine development.
The trump regime will be remembered as psychoville. As the net closes in on this assortment of war criminals, criminals and zio-traitors, they get more shrill and deranged. It's approaching straight jacket time...
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
donald trump, us, probe, subpoena, peter navarro, pandemic, covid-19

Trump Urges Navarro to 'Protect Executive Privilege' After Ex-Aide Subpoenaed in COVID-19 probe

00:58 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 01:23 GMT 21.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, White House adviser Peter Navarro speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room in Washington, as President Donald Trump listens.
In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, White House adviser Peter Navarro speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room in Washington, as President Donald Trump listens. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
A House panel probing the Trump's administration handling of the COVID-19 pandemic subpoenaed his ex-economic adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday, citing his refusal to turn over documents in the probe.
Former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement lambasting Democrats over what he called a "witch hunt" against his administration and calling on his ex-aide and coronavirus task force official Navarro not to comply with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

“The Communist Democrats are engaging in yet another Witch Hunt, this time going after my Administration’s unprecedented and incredible coronavirus response, despite the fact that, sadly, more Americans have died this year from Covid than in all of 2020,” the statement reads.

“It is a Witch Hunt that’s been going on for years. Why don’t they investigate Crooked Hillary, when so much has now been proven about her and her campaign’s lies and dealings with Russia to smear me and spy on my campaign?” Trump continued.

“I’m telling Peter Navarro to protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments. The Witch Hunts must end! Trump concluded.

The committee issued a subpoena saying Navarro has rebuffed requests to turn over documents in the investigation “despite extensive efforts to secure voluntary cooperation.” Subcommittee chairman Rep. James Clyburn alleges Navarro ”prioritized politics and promoted the lie that the 2020 election was stolen over the COVID-19 response.”
“Documents previously released by the Select Subcommittee show that rather than implement a coordinated national strategy to alleviate critical supply shortages, Mr. Navarro and other Trump Administration officials pushed responsibility to the states and pursued a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement— contributing to severe shortages of critically needed supplies and putting American lives at risk,” the memo released by Clyburn reads.
The subpoena compels Navarro to produce documents by December 8 and appear for a deposition by December 15.
However, Navarro told Politico he is going to defy the subpoena and promised to deliver a case of his book “In Trump Time“ to members of the committee to show them “why this is indeed a witch hunt.“
According to Navarro, White House coronavirus czar Dr. Anthony Fauci is the one who should be blamed for mismanaging the pandemic.
“I want him gone. He killed Americans. He needs to be fired, stuck in a chair in Congress, strapped in, confess his sins, and be put in an orange jumpsuit,“ Navarro said of Fauci.
He also suggested Fauci was a liar after the latter claimed credit for pushing coronavirus vaccine development.
“The father of the vaccine is Donald J. Trump. What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus.”
Popular comments
The trump regime will be remembered as psychoville. As the net closes in on this assortment of war criminals, criminals and zio-traitors, they get more shrill and deranged. It's approaching straight jacket time...
vtvot tak
21 November, 04:12 GMT
000000
