Trump Urges Navarro to 'Protect Executive Privilege' After Ex-Aide Subpoenaed in COVID-19 probe

A House panel probing the Trump's administration handling of the COVID-19 pandemic subpoenaed his ex-economic adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday, citing his... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
vot tak
The trump regime will be remembered as psychoville. As the net closes in on this assortment of war criminals, criminals and zio-traitors, they get more shrill and deranged. It's approaching straight jacket time...
00:58 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 01:23 GMT 21.11.2021)
A House panel probing the Trump's administration handling of the COVID-19 pandemic subpoenaed his ex-economic adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday, citing his refusal to turn over documents in the probe.
Former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement lambasting Democrats over what he called a "witch hunt" against his administration and calling on his ex-aide and coronavirus task force official Navarro not to comply with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
“The Communist Democrats are engaging in yet another Witch Hunt, this time going after my Administration’s unprecedented and incredible coronavirus response, despite the fact that, sadly, more Americans have died this year from Covid than in all of 2020,” the statement reads.
“It is a Witch Hunt that’s been going on for years. Why don’t they investigate Crooked Hillary
, when so much has now been proven about her and her campaign’s lies and dealings with Russia to smear me and spy on my campaign?” Trump continued.
“I’m telling Peter Navarro to protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments. The Witch Hunts must end!” Trump concluded.
The committee issued a subpoena
saying Navarro has rebuffed requests to turn over documents in the investigation “despite extensive efforts to secure voluntary cooperation.” Subcommittee chairman Rep. James Clyburn alleges Navarro ”prioritized politics and promoted the lie that the 2020 election was stolen over the COVID-19 response.”
“Documents previously released by the Select Subcommittee show that rather than implement a coordinated national strategy to alleviate critical supply shortages, Mr. Navarro and other Trump Administration officials pushed responsibility to the states and pursued a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement— contributing to severe shortages of critically needed supplies and putting American lives at risk,” the memo released by Clyburn reads
.
The subpoena compels Navarro to produce documents by December 8 and appear for a deposition by December 15.
However, Navarro told Politico
he is going to defy the subpoena and promised to deliver a case of his book “In Trump Time
“ to members of the committee to show them “why this is indeed a witch hunt.“
According to Navarro, White House coronavirus czar Dr. Anthony Fauci is the one who should be blamed for mismanaging
the pandemic.
“I want him gone. He killed Americans. He needs to be fired, stuck in a chair in Congress, strapped in, confess his sins, and be put in an orange jumpsuit,“ Navarro said of Fauci.
He also suggested Fauci was a liar after the latter claimed credit for pushing coronavirus vaccine development.
“The father of the vaccine is Donald J. Trump. What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus.”