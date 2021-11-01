Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/trump-insider-says-fauci-went-behind-white-houses-back-to-lift-ban-on-risky-coronavirus-research-1090397837.html
Trump Insider Says Fauci ‘Went Behind White House’s Back’ to Lift Ban on Risky Coronavirus Research
Trump Insider Says Fauci ‘Went Behind White House’s Back’ to Lift Ban on Risky Coronavirus Research
US coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci has been reeling from public criticism amid revelations that he committed taxpayer money to experiments involving infecting... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T18:14+0000
2021-11-01T18:14+0000
donald trump
anthony fauci
peter navarro
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0d/1081442247_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_191c48e0677d56b8b89639239c07054e.jpg
Former Trump economic advisor Peter Navarro is releasing a book this week which promises to document Anthony Fauci’s prominent possible role in sparking the global coronavirus pandemic, and in suppressing cheap medications to help people fighting the virus.In his book, “In Trump Time, a Journal of America’s Plague Year,” Navarro, who played an instrumental role in the Trump administration’s Covid response – including coordinating the government’s Defence Production Act to produce and procure medical supplies following the outbreak, accuses Fauci of doing more damage to the United States and the world than anyone other than the Chinese lead virologist at the Wuhan lab where the US alleges SARS-CoV-2 originated.Fauci, according to the former advisor, also failed to illuminate the president and White House coronavirus task force on the gain of function research funded by his National Institutes of Health (NIH) secretly taking place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to artificially engineer bat coronaviruses and make them more transmissible, ostensibly to make it possible to create vaccines to treat them.Testifying before Congress this summer, Fauci vigorously denied allegations that this type of research was taking place. However, last month, the NIH admitted that a “limited experiment” had been carried out at Wuhan to see if “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.” Those revelations led Senator Rand Paul, who previously grilled Fauci during his congressional testimony, to call for a criminal investigation against the medical administrator.It was Fauci, according to Navarro’s account, who “went behind the back of the Trump White House in 2017 to lift the ban on dangerous gain of function experiments.”On 29 January, 2020, Navarro issued a memo which warned that the novel coronavirus which had been discovered in the city of Wuhan in December 2019 could “evolve into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.” Days earlier, Fauci assured the public that the virus was “a very, very low risk.”Navarro says Fauci continued to push the “low risk” opinion during meetings of the coronavirus task force, and opposed the China travel ban proposal pushed by Trump. “I’ve studied travel restrictions many, many times and [they] don’t work,” Fauci said, according to Navarro’s account.Trump was relentlessly attacked by the media throughout the summer and fall of 2020 for taking Navarro’s advice and promoting low-cost, high availability drugs such as hydroxychloroquine to ease the virus’s severity, even as prominent scientists, including Ian Lipkin, the Columbia University epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist who assisted the Chinese and US responses to the SARS outbreak, treated themselves with the medication in the pandemic’s early months.Navarro and Fauci had a toxic relationship throughout the final year of the Trump presidency, with the economist publishing an editorial in the USA Today accusing the medical administrator of being “wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.”In March of 2021, after Fauci suggested that his decision to push for the creation of a vaccine for the coronavirus in January of 2020 was “the best decision that [he’d] ever made,” Navarro accused the medical administrator of being a “sociopath and a liar” who had “nothing to do with the vaccine.”“The father of the vaccine is Donald J. Trump. What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus,” Navarro claimed.Earlier this month, Navarro told a Seattle radio show that he got into a “screaming match” with Fauci within three minutes of first meeting him over the medical advisor’s initial refusal to support a travel ban. He also revealed advising Trump to fire Fauci twice, but said he did not fault the president for failing to do so.
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/ecohealth-alliance-darpa-toyed-with-infecting-wild-chinese-bats-with-covid-leaked-docs-allege-1089302051.html
https://sputniknews.com/20200517/Navarro-lockdown-indirectly-kills-1079333159.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/china-calls-report-of-us-intelligence-community-on-covid-19-origin-unscientific-1090338661.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0d/1081442247_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1eb1b0df65858bd53016a89198e4378a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, anthony fauci, peter navarro, coronavirus

Trump Insider Says Fauci ‘Went Behind White House’s Back’ to Lift Ban on Risky Coronavirus Research

18:14 GMT 01.11.2021
© JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
US coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci has been reeling from public criticism amid revelations that he committed taxpayer money to experiments involving infecting beagle puppies with disease-causing parasites. Fauci is also under fire for allegedly lying to Congress about funding bat coronavirus research in China before the Covid pandemic.
Former Trump economic advisor Peter Navarro is releasing a book this week which promises to document Anthony Fauci’s prominent possible role in sparking the global coronavirus pandemic, and in suppressing cheap medications to help people fighting the virus.
In his book, “In Trump Time, a Journal of America’s Plague Year,” Navarro, who played an instrumental role in the Trump administration’s Covid response – including coordinating the government’s Defence Production Act to produce and procure medical supplies following the outbreak, accuses Fauci of doing more damage to the United States and the world than anyone other than the Chinese lead virologist at the Wuhan lab where the US alleges SARS-CoV-2 originated.
According to excerpts from the book seen by the New York Post, Navarro holds Fauci responsible for “everything from the Wuhan lab gain-of-function catastrophe and suppression of low-coast therapeutics such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to the political, partisan and deadly delay in delivering the Trump vaccines to the American people.”
Fauci, according to the former advisor, also failed to illuminate the president and White House coronavirus task force on the gain of function research funded by his National Institutes of Health (NIH) secretly taking place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to artificially engineer bat coronaviruses and make them more transmissible, ostensibly to make it possible to create vaccines to treat them.
Testifying before Congress this summer, Fauci vigorously denied allegations that this type of research was taking place. However, last month, the NIH admitted that a “limited experiment” had been carried out at Wuhan to see if “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.” Those revelations led Senator Rand Paul, who previously grilled Fauci during his congressional testimony, to call for a criminal investigation against the medical administrator.
It was Fauci, according to Navarro’s account, who “went behind the back of the Trump White House in 2017 to lift the ban on dangerous gain of function experiments.”
It was also Fauci’s NIH that “helped fund and orchestrate such…experiments at a bioweapons lab in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic almost certainly originated,” the former Trump official claimed. “And it was Fauci who, as we now know from a trove of emails, was being told as early as January 31, 2020, that the virus was likely engineered,” Navarro added.
DARPA headquarters building - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
EcoHealth Alliance, DARPA Toyed With Infecting Wild Chinese Bats With Covid, Leaked Docs Allege
22 September, 12:19 GMT
On 29 January, 2020, Navarro issued a memo which warned that the novel coronavirus which had been discovered in the city of Wuhan in December 2019 could “evolve into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.” Days earlier, Fauci assured the public that the virus was “a very, very low risk.”
Navarro says Fauci continued to push the “low risk” opinion during meetings of the coronavirus task force, and opposed the China travel ban proposal pushed by Trump. “I’ve studied travel restrictions many, many times and [they] don’t work,” Fauci said, according to Navarro’s account.
Trump was relentlessly attacked by the media throughout the summer and fall of 2020 for taking Navarro’s advice and promoting low-cost, high availability drugs such as hydroxychloroquine to ease the virus’s severity, even as prominent scientists, including Ian Lipkin, the Columbia University epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist who assisted the Chinese and US responses to the SARS outbreak, treated themselves with the medication in the pandemic’s early months.
Navarro and Fauci had a toxic relationship throughout the final year of the Trump presidency, with the economist publishing an editorial in the USA Today accusing the medical administrator of being “wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.”
President Donald Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2020
Trump Adviser Navarro Says Lockdown May ‘Indirectly’ Kill ‘A Lot More People’ Than Coronavirus
17 May 2020, 16:17 GMT
In March of 2021, after Fauci suggested that his decision to push for the creation of a vaccine for the coronavirus in January of 2020 was “the best decision that [he’d] ever made,” Navarro accused the medical administrator of being a “sociopath and a liar” who had “nothing to do with the vaccine.”
“The father of the vaccine is Donald J. Trump. What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus,” Navarro claimed.
Earlier this month, Navarro told a Seattle radio show that he got into a “screaming match” with Fauci within three minutes of first meeting him over the medical advisor’s initial refusal to support a travel ban. He also revealed advising Trump to fire Fauci twice, but said he did not fault the president for failing to do so.
A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
China Calls Report of US Intelligence Community on COVID-19 Origin Unscientific
30 October, 07:27 GMT
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:14 GMTTrump Insider Says Fauci ‘Went Behind White House’s Back’ to Lift Ban on Risky Coronavirus Research
18:04 GMTBiden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secretary Psaki Infected, White House Says
17:55 GMTArchbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26
17:08 GMTOJ Simpson 'Obviously' Killed His Wife & 'Got Away With It,' Caitlyn Jenner Says – Video
17:05 GMTParkland High School on Lockdown Amid Reports of Armed Man in Area
16:43 GMTBritain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use
16:32 GMTHappiest Place on Earth? 34,000 Patrons of Shanghai Disneyland Locked Inside Over One Covid Case
15:52 GMTFeeling Sleepy Again? Biden Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Climate Summit in Glasgow – Video
15:49 GMT'Royal Foot on the Gas': Commentators Welcome Queen's Windsor Drive-Around
15:47 GMTTurkey May Start Military Operation in Northern Syria on Tuesday, Source Claims
15:44 GMTIndian Health Minister Reviews Dengue Crisis in Delhi as Cases Surge
15:43 GMTState Government in India’s Uttar Pradesh Ramps Up Surveillance As New Zika Virus Cases Surface
15:43 GMTTroll Goes Too Far: Indian Cricket Team Captain's 10-Month-Old Toddler Threatened With Rape
15:38 GMTAFL Star Jordan De Goey Hires Harvey Weinstein's Law Firm in New York Assault Case
15:07 GMTSix Russian Helicopter Gunships, Jet Reportedly Spotted at Airbase in Northern Syria
15:02 GMTUK Murder Trial Told Killer Abused Hospital Corpses, Had ‘Clear Sexual Interest’ In Necrophilia
14:42 GMTFarmer Leader Sets Deadline to Revoke Farm Laws, Threatens 'Consequences' For Modi Gov't
14:10 GMT'New Fab Four': British Royal Family Sends 'Right Men for the Job' to COP26, Media Says
13:39 GMTRussian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform
13:36 GMTEuropean COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says