White House COVID Czar Fauci Spotted Maskless at Indoor Party - Reports

National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Anthony Fauci was said to have been spotted without his mask at a book party in Washington, DC, on Tuesday night, according to Politico.Sally Quinn, "who's known Fauci since his days as a young NIH doctor, when he inspired a love interest in one of her erotic novels", asked the president's chief medical adviser why he had his face uncovered, holding a mask in his hand.Guests at the party, which took place at the luxurious Italian spot Cafe Milano, reportedly all received the jab, as proof of vaccination was required for entry, but it is hard to say if all of them were indeed checked for it.

