White House COVID Czar Fauci Spotted Maskless at Indoor Party - Reports
White House COVID Czar Fauci Spotted Maskless at Indoor Party - Reports
2021-11-20T03:15+0000
2021-11-20T04:09+0000
National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Anthony Fauci was said to have been spotted without his mask at a book party in Washington, DC, on Tuesday night, according to Politico.Sally Quinn, "who's known Fauci since his days as a young NIH doctor, when he inspired a love interest in one of her erotic novels", asked the president's chief medical adviser why he had his face uncovered, holding a mask in his hand.Guests at the party, which took place at the luxurious Italian spot Cafe Milano, reportedly all received the jab, as proof of vaccination was required for entry, but it is hard to say if all of them were indeed checked for it.
White House COVID Czar Fauci Spotted Maskless at Indoor Party - Reports

03:15 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 20.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Greg NashDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to COVID-19, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2021
Alexandra Kashirina
On Thursday, DC Health officials announced that the city would be lifting its mask mandate during indoor meetings on 22 November. Meanwhile, over 63 percent of the city's residents are fully vaccinated.
