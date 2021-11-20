Iranian Navy Reportedly Seizes Foreign Ship in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Diesel

The Iranian Navy arrested a ship on Saturday for trying to smuggle diesel, Iranian news websites have reported. According to reports, the ship, with 11 people on board, was seized this morning.After the fuel was discovered, the crew was detained for questioning.
The situation in the gulf remains tense, with Iranian forces saying that they have to keep an eye on the area to foil possible pirate and terrorist attacks.
"The brave fighters of Admiral Navy 412 Zulfiqar with intelligence and timely operational action, intercepted a foreign Panamanian tanker while it was receiving fuel within the operational geographical area of this unit in the Persian Gulf. This vessel carries more than 150,000 litres of diesel fuel", said IRGC Colonel Ahmad Hajian, as cited by the media.
