International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/iranian-navy-reportedly-seizes-foreign-ship-in-persian-gulf-for-smuggling-diesel-1090877763.html
Iranian Navy Reportedly Seizes Foreign Ship in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Diesel
Iranian Navy Reportedly Seizes Foreign Ship in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Diesel
The situation in the gulf remains tense, with Iranian forces saying that they have to keep an eye on the area to foil possible pirate and terrorist attacks. 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T06:28+0000
2021-11-20T07:17+0000
middle east
persian gulf
iran
smuggling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107395/08/1073950891_0:120:3084:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_840c7adcc89760c80fce660af1a819c0.jpg
The Iranian Navy arrested a ship on Saturday for trying to smuggle diesel, Iranian news websites have reported. According to reports, the ship, with 11 people on board, was seized this morning.After the fuel was discovered, the crew was detained for questioning.
death to russia
0
curse on russia its the helping hand of evil the diesel that russia supplies to america should be sunken
0
3
persian gulf
iran
middle east, persian gulf, iran, smuggling

Iranian Navy Reportedly Seizes Foreign Ship in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Diesel

06:28 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 07:17 GMT 20.11.2021)
Coast Guards
Coast Guards - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The situation in the gulf remains tense, with Iranian forces saying that they have to keep an eye on the area to foil possible pirate and terrorist attacks.
The Iranian Navy arrested a ship on Saturday for trying to smuggle diesel, Iranian news websites have reported. According to reports, the ship, with 11 people on board, was seized this morning.

"The brave fighters of Admiral Navy 412 Zulfiqar with intelligence and timely operational action, intercepted a foreign Panamanian tanker while it was receiving fuel within the operational geographical area of this unit in the Persian Gulf. This vessel carries more than 150,000 litres of diesel fuel", said IRGC Colonel Ahmad Hajian, as cited by the media.

After the fuel was discovered, the crew was detained for questioning.
death to russia
fbfar bat
20 November, 09:59 GMT
010000
curse on russia its the helping hand of evil the diesel that russia supplies to america should be sunken
fbfar bat
20 November, 09:59 GMT
000000
