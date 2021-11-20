https://sputniknews.com/20211120/iranian-navy-reportedly-seizes-foreign-ship-in-persian-gulf-for-smuggling-diesel-1090877763.html

Iranian Navy Reportedly Seizes Foreign Ship in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Diesel

The situation in the gulf remains tense, with Iranian forces saying that they have to keep an eye on the area to foil possible pirate and terrorist attacks. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Iranian Navy arrested a ship on Saturday for trying to smuggle diesel, Iranian news websites have reported. According to reports, the ship, with 11 people on board, was seized this morning.After the fuel was discovered, the crew was detained for questioning.

