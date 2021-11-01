Iran Reportedly Fights Off Pirate Attack on Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden

The Iranian Navy thwarted a pirate attack against an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, according to Iranian state TV.Iranian warships have been carrying out patrols in the Gulf of Aden (in the waters off Somalia) since November 2008, protecting merchant vessels and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other nations, in sync with international efforts to fight piracy.
The Iranian Navy destroyer Alborz was reportedly deployed to the Gulf of Aden in August to protect ships from possibly being captured by pirates.
The Iranian Navy thwarted a pirate attack against an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, according to Iranian state TV.
"Before crossing the Bab al-Mandeb straight, the tanker was approached by four boats carrying armed men who were prevented in their attack after the Iranian escort fired warning shots," state TV reported.
Iranian warships have been carrying out patrols in the Gulf of Aden (in the waters off Somalia) since November 2008, protecting merchant vessels and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other nations, in sync with international efforts to fight piracy.