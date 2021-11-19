https://sputniknews.com/20211119/trump-to-release-new-book-with-personally-handpicked-photos-of-his-tenure-in-white-house-1090869021.html

Trump to Release New Book With Personally Handpicked Photos of His Tenure in White House

Former US President Donald Trump has announced the release of his book, "Our Journey Together," said to be devoted to his tenure in the White House, according to a statement on Friday.The book reportedly contains over 300 pages of color photographs, accompanied by Trump's own notes.According to media reports, all photographs were officially taken by the White House. Among the illustrations are photos of Trump meeting world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping, and many others.The book, set for release on December 7, is published by Winning Team Publishing, owned by the son of ex-President Donald Trump and Sergio Gor, who previously worked for Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.The book has added to the speculation that the 45th is mulling a 2024 presidential bid.

