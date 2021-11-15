Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/trump-arch-enemy-john-bolton-speculates-whether-former-president-will-run-again-in-2024-1090754035.html
Trump Arch-Enemy John Bolton Speculates Whether Former President Will Run Again in 2024
Trump Arch-Enemy John Bolton Speculates Whether Former President Will Run Again in 2024
Donald Trump hired John Bolton as his national security advisor in April 2018, with Bolton counseling the president to pursue a more aggressive policy toward... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T15:21+0000
2021-11-15T15:21+0000
donald trump
john bolton
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106455/32/1064553209_0:268:5122:3149_1920x0_80_0_0_9a67afbdf2c452c2155832a45129c607.jpg
John Bolton predicts that his former boss Donald Trump won’t actually run for the presidency in 2024, notwithstanding his recent bluster on the matter.Bolton, who served in the Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush administrations for decades in various capacities before getting hired by Trump in 2018, and fired a year and a half later, suggested that the GOP field for 2024 was “wide open,” and predicted that there would be a “very vigorous competition” for the nomination. He did not elaborate on who the frontrunner might be.The Epic Trump-Bolton DisputeDonald Trump and John Bolton had a public falling out of epic proportions after the president fired him from his job as his national security advisor in September 2019. Some Trump supporters criticized the president for hiring the neocon in the first place, despite his repeated attacks on the neoconservative, military interventionist wing of the Republican Party throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.Bolton released a salaciously-titled memoir called ‘The Room Where It Happened’ less than a year after getting fired, accusing the president of a broad range of foolish and potentially incriminating behaviour.Trump dismissed the claims made in the book, calling Bolton a “traitor,” and going on to attack him as a “dolt,” a “boring fool” and “one of the dumbest people in Washington.” In one interview, Trump suggested that if he had ever taken Bolton’s advice on major issues, the United States “would be in World War Six by now.” While Bolton was still serving as his national security advisor, Trump also quipped that the hawkish official “never seen a war he doesn’t like.”Since leaving office, Bolton has gone on to offer free policy advice to the Biden administration, urging the president to take out “two-faced Pakistan’s” nuclear weapons capabilities over Islamabad’s suspected support for the Taliban,* and warning that the Taliban themselves could get nukes someday.* An organization under United Nations sanctions over suspected terrorist activities.
https://sputniknews.com/20210416/bolton-says-hes-proud-to-be-barred-from-entering-russia-1082650621.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106455/32/1064553209_285:0:4838:3415_1920x0_80_0_0_8b5f09b28e93deb67fb605bdd1e7bcf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, john bolton, 2024 us presidential elections

Trump Arch-Enemy John Bolton Speculates Whether Former President Will Run Again in 2024

15:21 GMT 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan VucciNational security adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington
National security adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Donald Trump hired John Bolton as his national security advisor in April 2018, with Bolton counseling the president to pursue a more aggressive policy toward Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Iran, and other US adversaries, and to ramp up support for Israel. Trump fired Bolton in September 2019, citing numerous “disagreements” with the hawkish official.
John Bolton predicts that his former boss Donald Trump won’t actually run for the presidency in 2024, notwithstanding his recent bluster on the matter.
“I’ll give you a prediction that will be worth the money you paid for it. I don’t think he’s gonna run in 2024. I think he’s deeply afraid of losing again, he doesn’t wanna be remembered as a loser in history. I think he’ll talk about running incessantly but I think when push comes to shove he won’t run, he’ll try and be a kingmaker,” Bolton told Sky News on Monday.
Bolton, who served in the Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush administrations for decades in various capacities before getting hired by Trump in 2018, and fired a year and a half later, suggested that the GOP field for 2024 was “wide open,” and predicted that there would be a “very vigorous competition” for the nomination. He did not elaborate on who the frontrunner might be.
“I think Trump is fading inevitably. You know, when you leave the White House, the most powerful office in the world, and go sit by the swimming pool at Mar-a-Lago [Trump’s Palm Beach mansion] nobody should be surprised when your influence diminishes. People vote, at least in the United States, they vote looking forward. They say ‘what are the politicians gonna do to address the issues right in front of me now?’ They don’t wanna relitigate the 2020 election, that’s all Donald Trump wants to do. I think his audience is diminishing day by day by day,” Bolton suggested.
The Epic Trump-Bolton Dispute
Donald Trump and John Bolton had a public falling out of epic proportions after the president fired him from his job as his national security advisor in September 2019. Some Trump supporters criticized the president for hiring the neocon in the first place, despite his repeated attacks on the neoconservative, military interventionist wing of the Republican Party throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.
Bolton released a salaciously-titled memoir called ‘The Room Where It Happened’ less than a year after getting fired, accusing the president of a broad range of foolish and potentially incriminating behaviour.
Trump dismissed the claims made in the book, calling Bolton a “traitor,” and going on to attack him as a “dolt,” a “boring fool” and “one of the dumbest people in Washington.” In one interview, Trump suggested that if he had ever taken Bolton’s advice on major issues, the United States “would be in World War Six by now.” While Bolton was still serving as his national security advisor, Trump also quipped that the hawkish official “never seen a war he doesn’t like.”
National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting with President Donald Trump as he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2021
Bolton Says He's 'Proud' to Be Barred From Entering Russia
16 April, 20:56 GMT
Since leaving office, Bolton has gone on to offer free policy advice to the Biden administration, urging the president to take out “two-faced Pakistan’s” nuclear weapons capabilities over Islamabad’s suspected support for the Taliban,* and warning that the Taliban themselves could get nukes someday.
* An organization under United Nations sanctions over suspected terrorist activities.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:33 GMTUS Imposes Nicaragua-Related Sanctions on 9 Individuals, Prosecutor's Office
15:26 GMTIndian State Chief: Arunachal Pradesh Doesn’t Share 'Direct Border' With China But Does With Tibet
15:21 GMTTrump Arch-Enemy John Bolton Speculates Whether Former President Will Run Again in 2024
14:44 GMTSteve Bannon Turns Himself in to FBI on Contempt of Congress Charges in Capitol Riot Probe
14:41 GMT'Iceland 1, Tech Industry 0': Mark Zuckerberg Ridiculed in Tourist Ad
14:30 GMTUK Increases Terrorist Threat Level To ‘Severe’ After Liverpool Attack
14:19 GMTKenyan Police Officers Convicted of Killing UK Aristocrat Who Was 'Brutally Tortured'
14:08 GMTEx-US Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke Announces Run for Texas Governor
14:01 GMTAmbulance Logjams Leave Patients Dying With 12,000 Annually Suffering 'Severe Harm', Says NHS Report
14:01 GMTLibya's High Election Commission Deletes Statement Rejecting Saif al-Gaddafi's Presidential Bid
13:53 GMTBJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India
13:51 GMTProsecutors Reportedly to Unveil Emails Showing Maxwell 'Set Up Powerful Men With Women They'd Like'
13:51 GMTTehran Concerned About Spike in Terrorist Activities in Afghanistan, Foreign Ministry Says
13:34 GMTStoltenberg Says No Consensus for Ukraine to Join NATO, Warns Russia Against ‘Aggressive Actions’
13:33 GMTErdogan Considers Himself to Be Most Experienced Among World Leaders
13:09 GMTNew Zealand's Maori Tribe Urges Anti-Vaxxers to Stop Using Haka During Protests
13:05 GMTFrance Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’
13:00 GMTEverything You Need to Know About the Kyle Rittenhouse Case as Jurors Await Closing Arguments
12:58 GMTTurkey Favors Lifting of US Sanctions Against Iran, Foreign Minister Says
12:57 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly 'Dreading' Maxwell Trial Set to 'Thrust Him Back Into Spotlight'