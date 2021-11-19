https://sputniknews.com/20211119/so-are-they-friends-or-not-white-house-changes-tune-on-joe-bidens-relations-with-xi-jinping-1090864311.html

So Are They 'Friends' or Not? White House Changes Tune on Joe Biden's Relations With Xi Jinping

The Chinese president heartily welcomed his American counterpart during a virtual summit last week calling him "old friend". The two have met on a number of... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

The White House seemingly changed its tune on the issue of relations between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as spokeswoman Jen Psaki backtracked on the POTUS' earlier statement about not being "old friends" with the Chinese president. Psaki insisted that the president never used such an expression when questioned about the issue during a briefing on 18 November.However, ahead of the summit, Biden openly pushed back on 16 November against claims that he considers Xi Jinping his "old friend". This idea was echoed on the same day by Psaki herself.The situation grew even more confusing when Xi Jinping himself heartily greeted POTUS during the video conference on 16 November and noting that he was "very happy to see old friend" Biden.The two presidents held the virtual conference last week as relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate amid the ongoing trade conflict, export limitations on the US' part and Washington's persistent rhetoric in calling Beijing its main competitor and potential adversary.Biden and Xi discussed a range of issues, including the situation regarding Taiwan and the disputed waters of the South China Sea, alleged human rights violations in China and the further development of bilateral relations. However, the summit produced no declaration or agreement that indicated that either country had undergone a change in stance on any of the disputed matters. However, both sides pledged to continue talks in the future.

