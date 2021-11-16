https://sputniknews.com/20211116/us-to-compete-with-china-using-full-range-of-strengths-sullivan-says-1090779705.html

US to Compete With China Using 'Full Range of Strengths,' Sullivan Says in Wake of Biden-Xi Talks

US to Compete With China Using 'Full Range of Strengths,' Sullivan Says in Wake of Biden-Xi Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will use all its strengths to compete with China and stand up for its values together with American allies and...

"President Biden has made clear that together with our allies and partners and those that share our democratic values that we are going to work for a vision, not against China but for an affirmative vision of an international system that remains free, open and fair. We will compete with the full range of our strengths and we're going to stand up for our values," Sullivan said during a discussion hosted by Brookings Institution.Sullivan also said that US President Joe Biden during the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the need for a series of strategic stability conversations."President Biden did raise with President Xi the need for a strategic stability set of conversations," Sullivan said.

