Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/us-to-compete-with-china-using-full-range-of-strengths-sullivan-says-1090779705.html
US to Compete With China Using 'Full Range of Strengths,' Sullivan Says in Wake of Biden-Xi Talks
US to Compete With China Using 'Full Range of Strengths,' Sullivan Says in Wake of Biden-Xi Talks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will use all its strengths to compete with China and stand up for its values together with American allies and... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T15:44+0000
2021-11-16T15:53+0000
news
us
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083195260_0:0:3087:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_4eba9732fe1bd21481e1f740590debc1.jpg
"President Biden has made clear that together with our allies and partners and those that share our democratic values that we are going to work for a vision, not against China but for an affirmative vision of an international system that remains free, open and fair. We will compete with the full range of our strengths and we're going to stand up for our values," Sullivan said during a discussion hosted by Brookings Institution.Sullivan also said that US President Joe Biden during the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the need for a series of strategic stability conversations."President Biden did raise with President Xi the need for a strategic stability set of conversations," Sullivan said.
America does not have allies only vassal states that do as America tells them to do ... and the reality is America has already lost to China ... and America's economy will most likely implode
0
1
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083195260_177:0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91f7d9b5ccbae0af7b6bb308a43b3dbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, china

US to Compete With China Using 'Full Range of Strengths,' Sullivan Says in Wake of Biden-Xi Talks

15:44 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 16.11.2021)
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISWhite House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan takes questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2021.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan takes questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will use all its strengths to compete with China and stand up for its values together with American allies and partners, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
"President Biden has made clear that together with our allies and partners and those that share our democratic values that we are going to work for a vision, not against China but for an affirmative vision of an international system that remains free, open and fair. We will compete with the full range of our strengths and we're going to stand up for our values," Sullivan said during a discussion hosted by Brookings Institution.
Sullivan also said that US President Joe Biden during the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the need for a series of strategic stability conversations.

"President Biden did raise with President Xi the need for a strategic stability set of conversations," Sullivan said.
1323001
Discuss
Popular comments
America does not have allies only vassal states that do as America tells them to do ... and the reality is America has already lost to China ... and America's economy will most likely implode
Alba1970
16 November, 18:57 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:58 GMTMark Milley Calls China’s Alleged Nuclear Buildup ‘One of Largest Shifts in Geostrategic Power Ever’
15:44 GMTUS to Compete With China Using 'Full Range of Strengths,' Sullivan Says in Wake of Biden-Xi Talks
15:36 GMTUS Homeland Security May Impose Discipline on Border Agents for Horse Patrol Incident
15:30 GMTDespite Tensions on Both Sides, India to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor With Pakistan
15:29 GMTNot Buying Biden’s Soft Talk With Xi
15:11 GMTEU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council on Defence
14:57 GMTChina Slams EU for ‘Discriminatory' Trade Barriers Fraught With ‘Further Stress' on Supply Chains
14:41 GMTRees-Mogg Admits to 'Mistake' as MPs Approve Paterson Motion Hours After Single Tory Blocked Deal
14:28 GMTFrance, UK Agree to Squash Spat Over Migrant Crossings, Promise to Stop ‘100% of Channel Crossings’
14:28 GMTSharkBot Attack: Cyber Researchers Discover New Malware Targetting Banking Apps on Android Phones
14:27 GMTNetizens Get Hooked on Squid Game's 'Pink Soldier' Track Recreated by Twin Indian Singers – Video
14:27 GMTMarijuana Sold as Curry Leaves on Amazon Website, Officials Summoned in India
13:51 GMTWatch Chilling Footage of Poland’s ‘Sanctions-Worthy’ Use of Water Cannons Against Freezing Migrants
13:49 GMTFour Armenians Injured in Clashes at Border With Azerbaijan, Defence Ministry Says
13:48 GMTTurkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US, Defence Minister Says
13:47 GMTGary Lineker & Fans Hail Harry Kane as England Striker Equals 54-Year-Old Record Against San Marino
13:36 GMT'Justice at Last': Former Gaddafi Aide Found Liable for 1984 Police Officer Murder by UK High Court
13:26 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutor Slammed for Pointing Gun at Jury During Closing Arguments
13:26 GMTCongress Workers Vandalise Statue of Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin in Gujarat, India
13:24 GMTRussian Exporters Negotiated $96 Million Contracts at the ADIPEC Exhibition