'My Boo Loves Hot Sauce': Meghan Markle Takes Part in Ellen’s Weird Street Vendor Prank
The Duchess of Sussex also sat down for an interview with the host of the comedy show, during which she spoke about life in the United States, her experience... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
Meghan Markle has taken part in a weird prank on street vendors while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show. The Duchess of Sussex participated in a regular skit called “Ellen In Your Ear” during which celebrities interact with people on the street with Ellen telling them what to do.In the latest episode, the TV host told Meghan to talk to street vendors at Warner Bros studios. The duchess was told to eat biscuits as though she was a chipmunk, groaning while holding a crystal against her head and telling vendors that she has healing powers. “My boo loves hot sauce”, the royal said while inspecting the produce at one stall. “Let mommy have a taste,” Meghan urged before trying different sauces.After sampling the spiciest sauce, Ellen told Meghan to dance and sing “hot, hot, hot” before the Duchess was directed to drink milk from a baby’s bottle. "Mommy needs some milk," Meghan declared.While pranking another vendor, the duchess was instructed to tell a joke without a punchline. "Why did the elephant put his trunk in the cookie jar," the royal asked a young woman who was selling cookies. After that Ellen asked Meghan to put on a pair of kitten ears and sing a song."I'm a kitten, mew, mew, mew. You're a kitten, mew, mew, mew. Mew, mew, mew, mew, mew, mew”, the Duchess of Sussex sang.The duchess also sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, during which she spoke on a variety of issues, including her book for children which is due out soon, her experience of having a second a baby and life in the United States. In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the royal family and move to North America to become financially independent. The move, dubbed Megxit by the media, has polarised the UK public.According to Meghan Markle, the couple is enjoying their stay in California. She said Prince Harry is loving the life and weather in the Golden State. The Duchess of Sussex also touched on the issue of paid maternity leave, something she previously spoke about with several US lawmakers. Meghan Markle said she will do everything she can to implement it in the United States.
Max Gorbachev
The Duchess of Sussex also sat down for an interview with the host of the comedy show, during which she spoke about life in the United States, her experience of having a second baby as well as her forthcoming book for children.
Meghan Markle has taken part in a weird prank on street vendors while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show. The Duchess of Sussex participated in a regular skit called “Ellen In Your Ear” during which celebrities interact with people on the street with Ellen telling them what to do.

In the latest episode, the TV host told Meghan to talk to street vendors at Warner Bros studios. The duchess was told to eat biscuits as though she was a chipmunk, groaning while holding a crystal against her head and telling vendors that she has healing powers. “My boo loves hot sauce”, the royal said while inspecting the produce at one stall. “Let mommy have a taste,” Meghan urged before trying different sauces.

After sampling the spiciest sauce, Ellen told Meghan to dance and sing “hot, hot, hot” before the Duchess was directed to drink milk from a baby’s bottle. "Mommy needs some milk," Meghan declared.
While pranking another vendor, the duchess was instructed to tell a joke without a punchline. "Why did the elephant put his trunk in the cookie jar," the royal asked a young woman who was selling cookies. After that Ellen asked Meghan to put on a pair of kitten ears and sing a song.

"I'm a kitten, mew, mew, mew. You're a kitten, mew, mew, mew. Mew, mew, mew, mew, mew, mew”, the Duchess of Sussex sang.

The duchess also sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, during which she spoke on a variety of issues, including her book for children which is due out soon, her experience of having a second a baby and life in the United States. In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the royal family and move to North America to become financially independent. The move, dubbed Megxit by the media, has polarised the UK public.

According to Meghan Markle, the couple is enjoying their stay in California. She said Prince Harry is loving the life and weather in the Golden State. The Duchess of Sussex also touched on the issue of paid maternity leave, something she previously spoke about with several US lawmakers. Meghan Markle said she will do everything she can to implement it in the United States.

"People truly forget that or don’t even know that [the United States] is the only wealthy nation in the entire world that does not have a federal paid leave programme. Everyone knows - especially if you've had a child and even if you haven't - you know how hard it is and how critical it is in those first few weeks, or even months, to be together as a family, and the fact that we don't offer that here is something that - now as a mom of two - I will do everything that I can to make sure that we implement that for people," she said.

