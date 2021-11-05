Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/dinner-in-dc-meghan-markle-reportedly-to-be-invited-to-advocate-for-paid-leave-among-women-senators-1090503317.html
Dinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators
Dinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators
Paid leave has been returned to Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda due to the "urging of many members of the caucus" after it was earlier ditched for the... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T14:38+0000
2021-11-05T14:38+0000
us senate
us
political activism
dinner
paid family leave
meghan markle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090503710_0:16:3105:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_f69f496f618f4dd0b43525d4d62f43ef.jpg
The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently stepped into the spotlight as an advocate of paid family leave for Americans, will apparently have a platform of female US senators to listen to her while they enjoy a bipartisan dinner in Washington, DC.It is Senator Kirsten Gillibrand who told The 19th that she plans to invite Markle to this dinner so that the duchess has an opportunity to deliver her point to the women senators. She decided to do that after Markle personally called her to discuss the issue.She also gave Meghan several numbers of her Republican colleagues - a move the duchess immediately took advantage of, reportedly calling two female GOP senators - Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins - to promote paid family leave.The dinner, which Markle is now apparently expected to attend, will be hosted by Gillibrand in the coming month, per the outlet. The tradition of female senators gathering together to have dinner was renewed by Vice President Kamala Harris this year. According to Gillibrand, Republican Senator from Nebraska Deb Fisher is “delighted and looking forward to that conversation" with Markle.Gillibrand herself is a vocal advocate of the paid family leave idea. After the proposal has been returned to the Build Back Better agenda (which is yet to be voted on by the House Democrats), the Senator said that the "fight isn't over until the ink on the bill is dry."Earlier, Joe Biden removed paid leave from his spending proposals to cajole moderate Democrats to support his agenda.Meghan Markle, in her turn, appears to have ramped up her political activism in the United States, where she has spent about a year. However, her activities have already irritated some Republicans, particularly Representative Jason Smith, who argues that Markle should first drop "the Duchess" from her title if she wants to keep lobbying Congress.
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/house-dems-put-paid-family-leave-back-in-spending-bill-after-biden-removed-it-to-assuage-right-wing-1090458641.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090503710_170:0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8831b80d4a008dbb765b460545c84d6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senate, us, political activism, dinner, paid family leave, meghan markle

Dinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators

14:38 GMT 05.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANGELA WEISSIn this file photo taken on September 25, 2021 Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle speaks during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park in New York City. - Meghan Markle called October 20, 2021 for the United States to provide paid family leave, confessing in an open letter to congressional leaders to feeling "overwhelmed" by the arrival of her daughter.
In this file photo taken on September 25, 2021 Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle speaks during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park in New York City. - Meghan Markle called October 20, 2021 for the United States to provide paid family leave, confessing in an open letter to congressional leaders to feeling overwhelmed by the arrival of her daughter. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANGELA WEISS
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Paid leave has been returned to Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda due to the "urging of many members of the caucus" after it was earlier ditched for the sake of cutting costs so that moderate Democratic lawmakers would support the ambitious spending bill.
The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently stepped into the spotlight as an advocate of paid family leave for Americans, will apparently have a platform of female US senators to listen to her while they enjoy a bipartisan dinner in Washington, DC.
It is Senator Kirsten Gillibrand who told The 19th that she plans to invite Markle to this dinner so that the duchess has an opportunity to deliver her point to the women senators. She decided to do that after Markle personally called her to discuss the issue.

“I could hear how sincere she was about advocacy”, Gillibrand told The 19th.

She also gave Meghan several numbers of her Republican colleagues - a move the duchess immediately took advantage of, reportedly calling two female GOP senators - Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins - to promote paid family leave.
The dinner, which Markle is now apparently expected to attend, will be hosted by Gillibrand in the coming month, per the outlet. The tradition of female senators gathering together to have dinner was renewed by Vice President Kamala Harris this year. According to Gillibrand, Republican Senator from Nebraska Deb Fisher is “delighted and looking forward to that conversation" with Markle.
Gillibrand herself is a vocal advocate of the paid family leave idea. After the proposal has been returned to the Build Back Better agenda (which is yet to be voted on by the House Democrats), the Senator said that the "fight isn't over until the ink on the bill is dry."

"This is a critical moment, and we need to dig deep. Stand up, speak out, and share your stories. Your voices are the most powerful tool you have", she asserted.

Earlier, Joe Biden removed paid leave from his spending proposals to cajole moderate Democrats to support his agenda.
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
House Dems Put Paid Family Leave Back in Spending Bill After Biden Removed It to Assuage Right Wing
3 November, 21:09 GMT
Meghan Markle, in her turn, appears to have ramped up her political activism in the United States, where she has spent about a year. However, her activities have already irritated some Republicans, particularly Representative Jason Smith, who argues that Markle should first drop "the Duchess" from her title if she wants to keep lobbying Congress.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:44 GMT'Unfortunate, Not Surprising': India Slams Pakistan Over 'Refusal' to Attend Afghanistan Summit
14:42 GMTItaly Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab
14:38 GMTDinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators
14:36 GMT‘There's a Concern’ Over Biden, Nikki Haley Says as She Wants ‘Cognitive Test' for Older Politicians
14:32 GMTAs Labour Rule Out Joint 'Anti-Sleaze' Candidate, Who Will Tory Pick For Owen Paterson's Safe Seat?
14:02 GMTChris Pratt Accused of Taking a Dig at Ex-Wife as He Praises 'Healthy' Daughter After Son's Issues
14:01 GMTBeijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'
13:58 GMTMacron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018
13:47 GMT'We'll Fight and Win, Again': Google Workers Warn of New Rebellion Over Plans for Pentagon Contract
13:23 GMT'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'
13:08 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
13:03 GMT'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
12:59 GMTUK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response
12:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues
12:46 GMTRussian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin
12:33 GMTAt Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say
12:25 GMTAbiy Ahmed Plays Role of Darth Vader as Ethiopian Rebel Alliance Sets Their Sights on Addis Ababa
12:20 GMTMessi Visits Regenerative Therapy Clinic as PSG Forward Seeks Treatment for Troublesome Left Knee
12:17 GMTWATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26
12:04 GMTHillary Clinton's Former Aide Enters Spotlight After Arrest of Source for Steele's Trump Dossier