Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial Proceeds as Jurors Reportedly Reach Decision
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/dems-urge-biden-to-take-greater-action-against-soaring-inflation-1090863693.html
Dems Urge Biden to Take Greater Action Against Soaring Inflation
Dems Urge Biden to Take Greater Action Against Soaring Inflation
The United States has seen inflation soar to a record high of 6.2 percent - a level which hasn't been seen in three decades. With the US economy already hit by... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T17:46+0000
2021-11-19T17:46+0000
joe biden
us
inflation
democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090648213_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0da5e089931b17a66fbf36a531ff8afb.jpg
Calls from frontline House and Senate Democrats on President Joe Biden to take more action to tackle surging prices are becoming increasingly urgent as they feel frustrated about how little is presently being done to solve the problem, Axios reported Friday.One such Democrat calling for more decisive action on inflation is Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan's 8th Congressional District, who penned a letter to the President, offering him two recommendations: first, to increase the diplomatic pressure on Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ countries, and second, to consider a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "as a signal that could help push global markets in the right direction".She also expressed her support for "aggressive action" to alleviate the inflation crisis.President Biden called the high prices "worrisome" but he invoked the power of his Build Back Better agenda - newly passed in the House - as a tool to "lower costs for families right away".A White House official also told Axios that the administration is "engaging with countries and entities abroad such as OPEC+ on increasing supply".Slotkin is, however, not the only one to be concerned about inflation: the sentiment is shared by other Democrat lawmakers.Representative Elaine Luria of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, told Politico that she is "worried" about inflation, revealing that she has personally noticed the surge of prices at the petrol stations.The US inflation has set a 30-year-record of 6.2 percent, drawing yet another wave of criticism of Biden's social and climate-spending goals outlined in his estimated $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda. After it was passed in the House on early Friday, the Republicans lashed out at the Bill, claiming that it will make inflation rocket even higher.
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-house-approves-bidens-175tln-social-climate-spending-bill-1090861550.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090648213_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b2a9ff7747dd7e8f326048cdebf5776.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, inflation, democrats

Dems Urge Biden to Take Greater Action Against Soaring Inflation

17:46 GMT 19.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland on November 10, 2021
US President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland on November 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The United States has seen inflation soar to a record high of 6.2 percent - a level which hasn't been seen in three decades. With the US economy already hit by the coronavirus pandemic, some lawmakers have voiced concerns that the Biden administration's social and climate-spending ambitions might worsen the situation.
Calls from frontline House and Senate Democrats on President Joe Biden to take more action to tackle surging prices are becoming increasingly urgent as they feel frustrated about how little is presently being done to solve the problem, Axios reported Friday.
One such Democrat calling for more decisive action on inflation is Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan's 8th Congressional District, who penned a letter to the President, offering him two recommendations: first, to increase the diplomatic pressure on Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ countries, and second, to consider a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "as a signal that could help push global markets in the right direction".
"With the steps outlined above, along with a range of other options, I believe you can begin to address the inflationary crisis affecting Americans today, ahead of the holidays. More than ever, I feel that your leadership is needed," Slotkin wrote.
She also expressed her support for "aggressive action" to alleviate the inflation crisis.
President Biden called the high prices "worrisome" but he invoked the power of his Build Back Better agenda - newly passed in the House - as a tool to "lower costs for families right away".
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote for the Build Back Better Act at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The vote, which passed 220-213, comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (D-CA) spoke overnight for more than eight hours in an attempt to convince colleagues not to support the $1.75 trillion social spending bill. The key Biden Administration legislation is the result of months of negotiations between the White House and moderate and progressive House Democrats. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
US House Approves Biden's Sweeping Social, Climate Spending Bill
14:47 GMT
34
A White House official also told Axios that the administration is "engaging with countries and entities abroad such as OPEC+ on increasing supply".
"We’re looking at all the tools in our arsenal - we’re very concerned about the impact of high energy prices on consumers," the unnamed official claimed.
Slotkin is, however, not the only one to be concerned about inflation: the sentiment is shared by other Democrat lawmakers.
"Inflation hits middle-class, working-class people hard. Obviously I'm concerned - hopefully this is a short period of inflationary pressure," Mark Kelly, a Democrat senator from Arizona, told Axios.
Representative Elaine Luria of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, told Politico that she is "worried" about inflation, revealing that she has personally noticed the surge of prices at the petrol stations.
"Prices are going up, and I know that that's stressful for people, especially around the holidays," she said.
The US inflation has set a 30-year-record of 6.2 percent, drawing yet another wave of criticism of Biden's social and climate-spending goals outlined in his estimated $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda. After it was passed in the House on early Friday, the Republicans lashed out at the Bill, claiming that it will make inflation rocket even higher.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:03 GMTKyle Rittenhouse's Trial Proceeds as Jurors Reportedly Reach Decision
17:46 GMTDems Urge Biden to Take Greater Action Against Soaring Inflation
17:28 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutors Allegedly Hid Identity of Key Witness From Defence
17:27 GMTSo Are They 'Friends' or Not? White House Changes Tune on Joe Biden's Relations With Xi Jinping
17:04 GMTRussia’s Newest S-500 Missile System Exports to Start in Next Few Years - Arms Exporter
16:58 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not to Recognise Possible Putin 2024 Bid
16:56 GMTUK 'Remains Prepared' to Suspend Northern Ireland Post-Brexit Protocol
16:42 GMTNew USAF Stealth Drone Allegedly Shown on Video
16:25 GMTUS Billionaire Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Buys 28 Million Dollar Mansion in London, Report Says
16:16 GMTDoctor Soothes Fears For Queen’s Health After Monarch Is Pictured With Purple Hands
16:09 GMTHow Does British 'Mass Migration Crisis' Affect UK-France Relations and Counter-Terror Strategy?
15:54 GMTBerlin Should ‘Speed Up’ Certification of Nord Stream 2 to Avoid Higher Energy Prices: Trafigura CEO
15:50 GMTUS Special Forces Reportedly Train in Hawaii to Be Set for Possible Conflicts With Russia, China
15:16 GMTMauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain
15:12 GMTJohnson's Tories Polling Two Points Ahead of Labour Despite Fortnight of Sleaze
14:47 GMTUS House Approves Biden's Sweeping Social, Climate Spending Bill
14:44 GMTBest Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos
14:42 GMTToo Sexy to be at Large? List of Raunchy Photoshoots in Russia That Backfired Immensely
14:28 GMTPresident by the Hour: Biden Resumes Duties After Briefly Handing Over Powers to VP Harris
14:26 GMTTankers With Venezuelan Petrochemicals Reportedly Enter US Despite Sanctions