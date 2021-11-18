https://sputniknews.com/20211118/times-claim-albania-will-house-uk-asylum-claimants-debunked-by-mis-gendered-minister-1090832033.html

Times Claim Albania Will House UK Asylum Claimants Debunked by ‘Mis-Gendered’ Minister

Albania's foreign minister has slammed British newspaper The Times for printing "fake news" and mis-gendering her as a man.Olta Xhaçka tweeted her dismay with falling standards the UK's oldest media outlet on Thursday morning, after the paper printed claims her country would host those seeking asylum in the UK at a cost of £100,000 per immigrant per year.Not only was the story false, Xhaçka wrote, but it misidentified her as a man.And Albania's ambassador to the UK and Ireland Qirjako Qirko also laid into The Times, accusing the story's author Tom Newton Dunn of deliberately ignoring his categorical denial of the story in a phone call on Wednesday.The Wikipedia entry for Xhaçka is illustrated with her portrait, and refers to the minister repeatedly as "she".But Newton Dunn doubled down two hours after the minister's tweet, asking his Twitter followers whether they believed him or her.Earlier he tweeted that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had refused to confirm the story on Times Radio that morning — discrediting his own report.

