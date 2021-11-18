Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/times-claim-albania-will-house-uk-asylum-claimants-debunked-by-mis-gendered-minister-1090832033.html
Times Claim Albania Will House UK Asylum Claimants Debunked by ‘Mis-Gendered’ Minister
Times Claim Albania Will House UK Asylum Claimants Debunked by ‘Mis-Gendered’ Minister
Times journalist Tom Newton Dunn was unabashed by denials from Albania's foreign minister that Tirana had agreed to hold asylum seekers for the UK. He even had... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
Albania's foreign minister has slammed British newspaper The Times for printing "fake news" and mis-gendering her as a man.Olta Xhaçka tweeted her dismay with falling standards the UK's oldest media outlet on Thursday morning, after the paper printed claims her country would host those seeking asylum in the UK at a cost of £100,000 per immigrant per year.Not only was the story false, Xhaçka wrote, but it misidentified her as a man.And Albania's ambassador to the UK and Ireland Qirjako Qirko also laid into The Times, accusing the story's author Tom Newton Dunn of deliberately ignoring his categorical denial of the story in a phone call on Wednesday.The Wikipedia entry for Xhaçka is illustrated with her portrait, and refers to the minister repeatedly as "she".But Newton Dunn doubled down two hours after the minister's tweet, asking his Twitter followers whether they believed him or her.Earlier he tweeted that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had refused to confirm the story on Times Radio that morning — discrediting his own report.
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/uk-reportedly-weighing-albania-asylum-centre-as-france-refutes-100-of-crossing-prevention-claims-1090819470.html
Times Claim Albania Will House UK Asylum Claimants Debunked by 'Mis-Gendered' Minister

15:31 GMT 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSMigrants arrive at Dover harbour after crossing the channel
Migrants arrive at Dover harbour after crossing the channel - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Times journalist Tom Newton Dunn was unabashed by denials from Albania's foreign minister that Tirana had agreed to hold asylum seekers for the UK. He even had the gall to ask his Twitter followers if they believed Olta Xhacka — who he had misidentified as a man — or himself.
Albania's foreign minister has slammed British newspaper The Times for printing "fake news" and mis-gendering her as a man.
Olta Xhaçka tweeted her dismay with falling standards the UK's oldest media outlet on Thursday morning, after the paper printed claims her country would host those seeking asylum in the UK at a cost of £100,000 per immigrant per year.
Not only was the story false, Xhaçka wrote, but it misidentified her as a man.
And Albania's ambassador to the UK and Ireland Qirjako Qirko also laid into The Times, accusing the story's author Tom Newton Dunn of deliberately ignoring his categorical denial of the story in a phone call on Wednesday.

"I explicitly underlined that the Albanian Government will never agree to opening of such processing centres for illegal immigrants as this is an act that violates the International Law", Mr Quirko said. "I am really disappointed that he has failed to mention that in his article. This reflects a lack of professionalism and biasness".

Migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, but intercepted but intercepted bu UK Border Force officials, travel in a RIB with as they are brought into the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
UK Reportedly Weighing Albania Asylum Centre as France Refutes '100% of Crossing' Prevention Claims
06:49 GMT
The Wikipedia entry for Xhaçka is illustrated with her portrait, and refers to the minister repeatedly as "she".
But Newton Dunn doubled down two hours after the minister's tweet, asking his Twitter followers whether they believed him or her.
Earlier he tweeted that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had refused to confirm the story on Times Radio that morning — discrediting his own report.
