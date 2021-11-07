Registration was successful!
Assange, Stella Moris Take Legal Action Against Dominic Raab for Thwarting Their Marriage Plans
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and Stella Moris have been engaged since 2017 and have two children together. 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
Julian Assange and his fiancee Stella Moris are taking legal action against UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and the Governor of Belmarsh Prison.The couple has accused the cabinet minister and the official of preventing them from getting married, as Assange remains confined at the maximum security prison.According to them, the obstacles in the way of their wedding are linked to the US-backed political war against Julian Assange."Our love for each other is the one thing which has carried us through and being married would be another bulwark in our emotional defences," she added.In April, the woman appealed to the court to release Assange on bail for health reasons, saying that the couple had conceived two children while he was living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London from 2012-2019.Back in January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system. The judge, however, decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of a US appeal hearing.The publisher is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years behind bars if convicted in the United States.
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and Stella Moris have been engaged since 2017 and have two children together.
Julian Assange and his fiancee Stella Moris are taking legal action against UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and the Governor of Belmarsh Prison.
The couple has accused the cabinet minister and the official of preventing them from getting married, as Assange remains confined at the maximum security prison.
According to them, the obstacles in the way of their wedding are linked to the US-backed political war against Julian Assange.

“A wedding would be a moment of happiness, a bit of normality in insane circumstances. Julian needs things to hold on to because daily life is a struggle for him in Belmarsh and there is so much uncertainty about his future,” Stella Moris said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“Our love for each other is the one thing which has carried us through and being married would be another bulwark in our emotional defences,” she added.
In April, the woman appealed to the court to release Assange on bail for health reasons, saying that the couple had conceived two children while he was living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London from 2012-2019.
Back in January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system. The judge, however, decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of a US appeal hearing.
The publisher is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years behind bars if convicted in the United States.
