https://sputniknews.com/20211116/watch-chilling-footage-of-polands-sanctions-worthy-use-of-water-cannons-against-freezing-migrants-1090777181.html

Watch Chilling Footage of Poland’s ‘Sanctions-Worthy’ Use of Water Cannons Against Freezing Migrants

Watch Chilling Footage of Poland’s ‘Sanctions-Worthy’ Use of Water Cannons Against Freezing Migrants

The crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, with Polish border forces using water cannons against thousands of... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T13:51+0000

2021-11-16T13:51+0000

2021-11-16T14:03+0000

belarus

poland

border

poland-belarus migrant crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090774901_0:237:3072:1965_1920x0_80_0_0_cba0764246aa3d7d432e58bc5b6b9134.jpg

Chilling footage of Polish border guards indiscriminately spraying migrants and refugees concentrated along the border with water cannons have appeared online as temperatures in the area edge close to freezing.The border guards’ actions may constitute a violation of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights rules, which state that such non-lethal weapons “should only be used in situations of serious public disorder where there is a significant likelihood of loss of life, serious injury or the widespread destruction of property.” It’s not clear what threat unarmed and freezing migrants concentrated at the border pose.“Other risks include hypothermia and cold-water shock in cold weather (especially if the water is not heated), and the risk of persons slipping or being forced by the jet against walls or other hard objects,” the document stresses.It’s not known whether the water cannons deployed by Polish border guard units used heated water, although the lack of steam rising from the shots amid local temperatures as low as three degrees Celsius Tuesday suggest that the water was not warmed up before use.The UN guidelines also point to cannons’ indiscriminate nature, and state that such weapons “shall not target a jet of water at an individual or group of persons at short range owing to the risk of causing permanent blindness or secondary injuries if persons are propelled energetically by the water jet.”At least one of the videos shows a Polish truck spraying an individual less than 100 meters from its position on a hard asphalt surface.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed Warsaw over the violence against the migrants concentrated on the border, calling Poland’s behaviour, including the use of tear gas, water cannons and firearms “absolutely unacceptable.”“There is no way they do not understand that they violate every imaginable norm of international humanitarian law and other agreements of the international community. Of course, they all understand this,” Lavrov said, speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday. The foreign minister went on to accuse Warsaw of seeking to prevent publicity of its actions, suggesting that this is why journalists have been banned from the area on the Polish side. An RT France film crew was detained by Polish police on Monday in the middle of a report and fined.Actions May Warrant SanctionsAsked to comment on the situation along the Belarus-Poland border, Andy Vermaut, a Belgium-based human rights activist and member of the International Alliance for the Defence of Rights and Liberties, emphasized that UN human rights guidelines “severely” restrict the deployment of water cannons for a reason.“I believe that Poland does not have any compelling reasons to use water cannons in such a ruthless manner, especially given the frigid temperatures. The Polish authorities are crossing the European fundamental rights in the Lisbon Treaty, the EU would normally sanction them; however, the EU has so far refrained from taking real action against Poland because of the country’s democratic nature with the European Union and the institutional problems regarding the status of EU law in Poland,” Vermaut suggested.The activist believes that the silence in the EU regarding Poland’s use of water cannons and other non-lethal weapons is evidence of “a skewed approach,” pointing out that Belarusian authorities discovering that “they may be subject to sanctions for the very same actions.”Earlier Tuesday, Belarusian border guards warned that migrants concentrated along the border have begun reporting symptoms of respiratory infection, with Belarusian doctors deployed in the area to help both adults and children.Border BattlesThe crisis along Belarus’s border with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania began to take shape in the summer of 2021, when small numbers of refugees from the Middle East and North Africa began using Minsk as a transit route for attempts to enter the EU. The situation was exacerbated on 8 November, when over 2,000 migrants gathered at the Belarusian-Polish border and set up camp after trying several times to break through. As of Monday, about 3,500 people were estimated to be concentrated in makeshift camps near the border, with Poland deploying border guards, police and troops and beefing up border defences. Warsaw announced Tuesday that Poland's NATO allies have offered assistance to deal with the migrant issue, saying "such a scenario is being considered," and that "proposals" had been made by allies, without elaborating.“They not only stirred up and shattered the Middle East, they destroyed these nations’ statehood,” Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian media last week. Belarusian authorities say the vast majority of the would-be migrants hail from countries including Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Libya and Yemen – all of which Western powers have either bombed, occupied, or helped to destabilize over the past two decades.To date, at least 11 migrants have died in attempts to cross the border from Belarus into the EU, with fears that this number could grow as cold temperatures descend on the region.

https://sputniknews.com/20211115/detained-rt-france-journalists-got-in-touch-they-were-sentenced-to-fine-editor-in-chief-says-1090755265.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211115/us-preparing-follow-up-sanctions-on-belarus-after-eu-restrictions---state-dept-1090759205.html

Dee Bo Belarus should give them shelter and food. I wonder why not? 1

FeEisi Belarus can give the migrants disposable plastic rain coats. Belarus can also install a webcam overlooking the migrants that gives 24/7 video coverage documenting any abuses. Plastic face shields can be given to protect from pepper spray 1

2

belarus

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

belarus, poland, border