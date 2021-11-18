https://sputniknews.com/20211118/northern-uk-mps-angered-as-high-speed-rail-link-to-leeds-delayed-1090828305.html

Northern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed

MPs for north-eastern seats have reacted angrily after the government shelved the planned high-speed rail line from Birmingham to Leeds.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced in Parliament on Thursday morning that the eastern leg of the HS2 line would only be completed as far as Nottingham in the East Midlands.And he said the Northern Powerhouse Rail link between Leeds and Manchester — and on to York to the east and Liverpool to the west — would be scaled back, with a new line to pass directly through Bradford scrapped in favour of upgrading the existing branch line.But the minister insisted that neither project was off the table, with £23 billion to be invested in the trans-Pennine route along with other new developments to benefit Yorkshire and the north-east "much sooner than under the previous plans"."And we'll start work on the new West Yorkshire Mass Transit System, righting the wrong of this major city, possibly the largest in Europe which doesn't have a mass transit system".Opposition Labour Party shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon, whose seat of Oldham in Greater Manchester will still benefit from the western leg of HS2, dubbed the change of plan the "great train robbery".Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "betrayed" the city and the north.Kate Osborne, the Labour MP for Jarrow on Tyneside, was one of many of her party-mates tweeting the same meme attacking the Tories.Johnson later dismissed Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy's accusation that his government was "derailing levelling-up" by cutting back on HS2.But even Conservative MP for Keighley in the Leeds-Bradford conurbation said he was disappointed by the decision.The HS2 project has drawn protests from locals along its proposed route along with environmentalists — ironically given that it would could make rail travel more attractive and competitive than driving or flying.

