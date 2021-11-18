Registration was successful!
Northern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed
13:56 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 18.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Andrew FoxBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the HS2 Solihull Interchange building site in Solihull, England, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Construction is set to formally begin on Britain’s 106 billion-pound ($140 billion) high-speed railway project, aiming to forge better connections between cities for decades to come. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the project, which has its “shovels in the ground" moment just as the country is wondering whether the over-budget and often-delayed project offers good value at a time when the the COVID-19 pandemic has enshrined the idea of working from home.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the HS2 Solihull Interchange building site in Solihull, England, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Construction is set to formally begin on Britain’s 106 billion-pound ($140 billion) high-speed railway project, aiming to forge better connections between cities for decades to come. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the project, which has its “shovels in the ground moment just as the country is wondering whether the over-budget and often-delayed project offers good value at a time when the the COVID-19 pandemic has enshrined the idea of working from home. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew Fox
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
Completing the HS2 high-speed rail link from London to Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds was written into the Conservative's 2019 election manifesto along with other promises to "level-up" economically-neglected northern regions of the country.
MPs for north-eastern seats have reacted angrily after the government shelved the planned high-speed rail line from Birmingham to Leeds.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced in Parliament on Thursday morning that the eastern leg of the HS2 line would only be completed as far as Nottingham in the East Midlands.
And he said the Northern Powerhouse Rail link between Leeds and Manchester — and on to York to the east and Liverpool to the west — would be scaled back, with a new line to pass directly through Bradford scrapped in favour of upgrading the existing branch line.
But the minister insisted that neither project was off the table, with £23 billion to be invested in the trans-Pennine route along with other new developments to benefit Yorkshire and the north-east "much sooner than under the previous plans".

"We'll upgrade the East Coast Main Line with a package of investments on track improvement and digital signalling, bringing down journey times between London, Leeds, Darlington, Newcastle and Edinburgh", Shapps said.

"And we'll start work on the new West Yorkshire Mass Transit System, righting the wrong of this major city, possibly the largest in Europe which doesn't have a mass transit system".
Opposition Labour Party shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon, whose seat of Oldham in Greater Manchester will still benefit from the western leg of HS2, dubbed the change of plan the "great train robbery".
"He promised the North would not be forgotten. He hasn't just forgotten us he's completely sold us out!" McMahon charged, saying most of the £96 billion investment Shapps promised was not "new money" and just "crumbs off the table."
Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "betrayed" the city and the north.
Kate Osborne, the Labour MP for Jarrow on Tyneside, was one of many of her party-mates tweeting the same meme attacking the Tories.
An artist's impression of the new HS2 terminal at London's Euston station - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2021
As Work Progresses on UK's £106 Bn HS2 Railway Who is Building the Track, Stations and Trains?
22 February, 14:25 GMT
Johnson later dismissed Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy's accusation that his government was "derailing levelling-up" by cutting back on HS2.
"You're talking total rubbish," the PM replied. "This is the biggest investment in rail in the history of the country, or at least for a hundred years, and it's a fantastic thing".
But even Conservative MP for Keighley in the Leeds-Bradford conurbation said he was disappointed by the decision.
The HS2 project has drawn protests from locals along its proposed route along with environmentalists — ironically given that it would could make rail travel more attractive and competitive than driving or flying.
























