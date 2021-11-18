https://sputniknews.com/20211118/northern-uk-mps-angered-as-high-speed-rail-link-to-leeds-delayed-1090828305.html
Northern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed
Northern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed
Completing the HS2 high-speed rail link from London to Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds was written into the Conservative's 2019 election manifesto along with... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T13:56+0000
2021-11-18T13:56+0000
2021-11-18T14:10+0000
high-speed rail
britain
great britain
leeds
uk
boris johnson
hilary benn
high-speed railway
high-speed trains
grant shapps
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090831820_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e8d860ae6410cb7ca225a4cec16cbda.jpg
MPs for north-eastern seats have reacted angrily after the government shelved the planned high-speed rail line from Birmingham to Leeds.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced in Parliament on Thursday morning that the eastern leg of the HS2 line would only be completed as far as Nottingham in the East Midlands.And he said the Northern Powerhouse Rail link between Leeds and Manchester — and on to York to the east and Liverpool to the west — would be scaled back, with a new line to pass directly through Bradford scrapped in favour of upgrading the existing branch line.But the minister insisted that neither project was off the table, with £23 billion to be invested in the trans-Pennine route along with other new developments to benefit Yorkshire and the north-east "much sooner than under the previous plans"."And we'll start work on the new West Yorkshire Mass Transit System, righting the wrong of this major city, possibly the largest in Europe which doesn't have a mass transit system".Opposition Labour Party shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon, whose seat of Oldham in Greater Manchester will still benefit from the western leg of HS2, dubbed the change of plan the "great train robbery".Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "betrayed" the city and the north.Kate Osborne, the Labour MP for Jarrow on Tyneside, was one of many of her party-mates tweeting the same meme attacking the Tories.Johnson later dismissed Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy's accusation that his government was "derailing levelling-up" by cutting back on HS2.But even Conservative MP for Keighley in the Leeds-Bradford conurbation said he was disappointed by the decision.The HS2 project has drawn protests from locals along its proposed route along with environmentalists — ironically given that it would could make rail travel more attractive and competitive than driving or flying.
https://sputniknews.com/20210222/as-work-progresses-on-uks-106-bln-hs2-railway-who-is-building-the-track-stations-and-trains-1082151995.html
britain
great britain
leeds
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090831820_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f16678f40c03200f03f5c7548c3c5a05.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
high-speed rail, britain, great britain, leeds, uk, boris johnson, hilary benn, high-speed railway, high-speed trains, grant shapps
Northern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed
13:56 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 18.11.2021)
Completing the HS2 high-speed rail link from London to Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds was written into the Conservative's 2019 election manifesto along with other promises to "level-up" economically-neglected northern regions of the country.
MPs for north-eastern seats have reacted angrily after the government shelved the planned high-speed rail line from Birmingham to Leeds.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced in Parliament on Thursday morning that the eastern leg of the HS2 line
would only be completed as far as Nottingham in the East Midlands.
And he said the Northern Powerhouse Rail link between Leeds and Manchester — and on to York to the east and Liverpool to the west — would be scaled back, with a new line to pass directly through Bradford scrapped in favour of upgrading the existing branch line.
But the minister insisted that neither project was off the table, with £23 billion to be invested in the trans-Pennine route along with other new developments to benefit Yorkshire and the north-east "much sooner than under the previous plans".
"We'll upgrade the East Coast Main Line with a package of investments on track improvement and digital signalling, bringing down journey times between London, Leeds, Darlington, Newcastle and Edinburgh", Shapps said.
"And we'll start work on the new West Yorkshire Mass Transit System, righting the wrong of this major city, possibly the largest in Europe which doesn't have a mass transit system".
Opposition Labour Party shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon, whose seat of Oldham in Greater Manchester will still benefit from the western leg of HS2, dubbed the change of plan the "great train robbery".
"He promised the North would not be forgotten. He hasn't just forgotten us he's completely sold us out!" McMahon charged, saying most of the £96 billion investment Shapps promised was not "new money" and just "crumbs off the table."
Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "betrayed" the city and the north.
Kate Osborne, the Labour MP for Jarrow on Tyneside, was one of many of her party-mates tweeting the same meme attacking the Tories.
Johnson later dismissed Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy's accusation that his government was "derailing levelling-up" by cutting back on HS2.
"You're talking total rubbish," the PM replied. "This is the biggest investment in rail in the history of the country, or at least for a hundred years, and it's a fantastic thing".
But even Conservative MP for Keighley in the Leeds-Bradford conurbation said he was disappointed by the decision.
The HS2 project has drawn protests from locals
along its proposed route along with environmentalists
— ironically given that it would could make rail travel more attractive and competitive than driving or flying.