https://sputniknews.com/20211118/bojo-to-unveil-rail-strategy-for-midlands-amid-reports-govt-to-scrap-part-of-flagship-hs2-network-1090821800.html

BoJo to Unveil Rail Strategy for Midlands Amid Reports Gov't to Scrap Part of Flagship HS2 Network

BoJo to Unveil Rail Strategy for Midlands Amid Reports Gov't to Scrap Part of Flagship HS2 Network

Earlier this week, the UK Department of Transport said that "the full HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail schemes would not enter service until the early to... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T08:30+0000

2021-11-18T08:30+0000

2021-11-18T08:30+0000

boris johnson

benefits

investment

uk

businesses

rail

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090822028_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_86cae004dbd5d0bf352184f92b1aca04.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to unveil the government's new rail strategy for the Midlands and the north of England later on Thursday.The plan, however, is expected to confirm the government's intention to curtail the eastern leg of the flagship high-speed HS2 network and scrap the Northern Powerhouse trans-Pennine route, something that earlier provoked backlash from northern Tory lawmakers.In a recent a press release with no details of the Integrated Rail Review, the UK Department of Transport said the new plan was drawn up "after it became clear that the full HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail schemes as originally proposed would not enter service until the early to mid-2040s".High Speed 2 pertains to a planned high-speed railway line, originally meant to connect London with the city centres of Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds.The press release insisted that the new rail blueprint would deliver journey times "similar or faster" than the original HS2 and Manchester-Leeds schemes.He recalled that the government had earlier pledged "a new line between Manchester and Leeds, which could have included a stop in Bradford, one of the UK's most dynamic cities, where productivity is held back by woefully bad transport connections".Murison added that currently, "it looks like we're only getting an upgrade, which will do nothing to solve the capacity problem on this key stretch of the route"."The reported loss of any of the new line on the eastern leg of HS2 is damaging, reducing the benefits of the section being built now between Birmingham and London. Without the benefits to areas such as Yorkshire and the North East, HS2's status as a project to drive the whole of the UK is undermined considerably", the NPP director claimed.He was echoed by Martin Tugwell, chief executive of the Transport for the North, the first statutory sub-national transport body in the UK, who told The Independent that they were "aware of speculation on the details of what may or may not be contained within" the Integrated Rail Review.Shipley MP Philip Davies struck the same tone by asserting that scrapping Northern Powerhouse Rail, also known as HS3, would "be a massive disappointment and a huge missed opportunity".

https://sputniknews.com/20191228/britain-government-spending-boris-johnson-1077888333.html

Wilson Anderson I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 0

Wilson Anderson I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 0

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

boris johnson, benefits, investment, uk, businesses, rail