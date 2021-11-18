https://sputniknews.com/20211118/it-cleanses-mind-body--soul-video-of-doctor-eating-cow-dung-in-indias-haryana-goes-viral--1090828661.html

'It Cleanses Mind, Body, & Soul': Video of Doctor Eating Cow Dung in India's Haryana Goes Viral

With over 223k views, the video has gone viral and evoked a lot of remarks from netizens who have questioned the doctor's claim. Cows are a sacred animal to... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

In a bizarre incident, a doctor in India's Haryana state has claimed that eating cow dung can cleanse one's mind, body, and soul.In a viral video clip, Manoj Mittal, a paediatrician with 28 years of practice in the medical field, can be seen standing in a cow shelter and talking about the advantages of having dung. While saying that his mother always used to eat cow dung during fasting, he suddenly picks up the dung and eats it. Netizens couldn't keep calm and flooded social media with hilarious reactions over the video footage. Taking a jibe at the doctor, one user wrote that soon there could be cow dung (called "Gobar" in the Hindi language) made dishes getting provided at shops.

