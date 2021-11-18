'It Cleanses Mind, Body, & Soul': Video of Doctor Eating Cow Dung in India's Haryana Goes Viral
© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar SinghAn Indian village woman makes cow dung cakes in Allahabad, India, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010
© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
With over 223k views, the video has gone viral and evoked a lot of remarks from netizens who have questioned the doctor's claim. Cows are a sacred animal to Hindus and their protection has been a major pledge of the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a bizarre incident, a doctor in India's Haryana state has claimed that eating cow dung can cleanse one's mind, body, and soul.
In a viral video clip, Manoj Mittal, a paediatrician with 28 years of practice in the medical field, can be seen standing in a cow shelter and talking about the advantages of having dung.
While saying that his mother always used to eat cow dung during fasting, he suddenly picks up the dung and eats it.
Netizens couldn't keep calm and flooded social media with hilarious reactions over the video footage.
Guys........sorry 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ayf6ymHgJJ— Tempest (@ColdCigar) November 15, 2021
November 16, 2021
Taking a jibe at the doctor, one user wrote that soon there could be cow dung (called "Gobar" in the Hindi language) made dishes getting provided at shops.
This is just the start........— Patel (@Patelshyd) November 16, 2021
won't be surprised if Gobar dishes will hit the market very soon........
Gobar Pulao....Dry Gobar....Gobar Gravy...
Mouth watering dishes for all Gobar Bhakts😆😆
No need to cook, or even add salt?— Nadir Cazi (@nadircazi) November 16, 2021
Superfood!
I didn't expect this😐 pic.twitter.com/YbBBUh3J8i— ASHES🎭 (@gugluGuglu) November 16, 2021
November 15, 2021