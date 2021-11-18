Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/germany-puts-a-pause-on-nord-stream-2-1090814167.html
Germany Puts a Pause on Nord Stream 2
Germany Puts a Pause on Nord Stream 2
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Kyle Rittenhouse judge calling the... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T08:26+0000
2021-11-18T08:26+0000
olympic committee
wisconsin
us
poland
iraq
pot
italian
melting
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090814142_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cc07af79ae6e9b92405f33b46d2e8cbc.jpg
Germany Puts a Pause on Nord Stream 2
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Kyle Rittenhouse judge calling the media coverage of the trial ‘freighting', and the U.S. House censuring Republican Congressman Gosar.
GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Austrian Lockdowns for Unvaccinated, Germany Considering Lockdowns, and Angela Merkel Still Seated as ChancellorDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Foreign Policy, Identity Politics, and Kamala HarrisIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about the protests in Austria, Nord Stream 2 paused in Germany, and the Polish border. Peter discussed the refugees stuck outside the Polish borders and how the weather conditions have caused deaths among refugees. Peter spoke about Germany being the desired destination for refugees and the asylum application process.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about immigration, intersectionality, and President Biden destroying the Democratic party. Daniel talked about how identity politics has destroyed the Democratic party and how traditional socialism is against identity politics. Daniel spoke about being a proud American and how other countries view American tourists.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
wisconsin
us
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090814142_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a8bc9ec4893bd6077af198136600e39e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
olympic committee, wisconsin, us, poland, iraq, pot, italian, melting, the backstory, аудио, radio

Germany Puts a Pause on Nord Stream 2

08:26 GMT 18.11.2021
Germany Puts a Pause on Nord Stream 2
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Kyle Rittenhouse judge calling the media coverage of the trial ‘freighting', and the US House censuring Republican Congressman Gosar.
GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Austrian Lockdowns for Unvaccinated, Germany Considering Lockdowns, and Angela Merkel Still Seated as Chancellor
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Foreign Policy, Identity Politics, and Kamala Harris
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about the protests in Austria, Nord Stream 2 paused in Germany, and the Polish border. Peter discussed the refugees stuck outside the Polish borders and how the weather conditions have caused deaths among refugees. Peter spoke about Germany being the desired destination for refugees and the asylum application process.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about immigration, intersectionality, and President Biden destroying the Democratic party. Daniel talked about how identity politics has destroyed the Democratic party and how traditional socialism is against identity politics. Daniel spoke about being a proud American and how other countries view American tourists.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:21 GMTBrahmin Association in India's Tamil Nadu Goes on Bride Search in Other States for 40,000 Bachelors
09:06 GMTUS Catholic Bishops Stop Short of Denying Communion to Joe Biden and Politicians Who Back Abortion
08:38 GMTSweden Introduces Vaccine Passports to Avoid More Encroaching Restrictions
08:30 GMTBoJo to Unveil Rail Strategy for Midlands Amid Reports Gov't to Scrap Part of Flagship HS2 Network
08:21 GMT'Heartbreaking': Netizens React to Pop Stars Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's Split After Two Years
08:20 GMTIsrael Invests Little in Its Advocacy Efforts and That Will Soon Backfire, Ex-Diplomat Warns
07:50 GMT'Can't Rule It Out': Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi's Return to the Club
07:47 GMTRussia Launches New Special Flights to Deliver Aid to Afghanistan, Ambassador Says
07:38 GMTTwo Men Convicted of Killing Human Rights Activist Malcolm X to Be Exonerated
07:16 GMTLive Updates: Two Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalised
07:16 GMTRefugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
07:07 GMTSuspect in Haitian President's Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID
06:49 GMTUK Reportedly Weighing Albania Asylum Centre as France Refutes '100% of Crossing' Prevention Claims
05:56 GMTDo It Yourself! Apple Allows Self-Repairs for iPhones and Macs
05:54 GMTRussia Intends to Minimise 'Irritants' in Relations With US, Ambassador Says
05:46 GMTSweden Hands Out First Sentences Over Violent BLM Demonstration in Gothenburg
04:17 GMTIf Indian Gov't Allows Crypto Trading, It Could Create Bull Run Within Country: Experts
04:03 GMTRon Goes to Hollywood: Florida Gov. Touts the 'Freest' US State at Awards Show
04:00 GMTHealth Becoming Priority in India as a Policy Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Indian Public Health Expert
03:49 GMTTexas Democrat Calls For Kamala Harris' Replacement as Border Czar