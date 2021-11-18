https://sputniknews.com/20211118/germany-puts-a-pause-on-nord-stream-2-1090814167.html

Germany Puts a Pause on Nord Stream 2

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Kyle Rittenhouse judge calling the... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

Germany Puts a Pause on Nord Stream 2 On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Kyle Rittenhouse judge calling the media coverage of the trial ‘freighting', and the U.S. House censuring Republican Congressman Gosar.

GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Austrian Lockdowns for Unvaccinated, Germany Considering Lockdowns, and Angela Merkel Still Seated as ChancellorDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Foreign Policy, Identity Politics, and Kamala HarrisIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about the protests in Austria, Nord Stream 2 paused in Germany, and the Polish border. Peter discussed the refugees stuck outside the Polish borders and how the weather conditions have caused deaths among refugees. Peter spoke about Germany being the desired destination for refugees and the asylum application process.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about immigration, intersectionality, and President Biden destroying the Democratic party. Daniel talked about how identity politics has destroyed the Democratic party and how traditional socialism is against identity politics. Daniel spoke about being a proud American and how other countries view American tourists.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

