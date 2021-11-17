https://sputniknews.com/20211117/two-missiles-fired-by-israel-towards-south-of-damascus-syrian-state-media-report-1090785934.html
Two Missiles Fired by Israel Towards South of Damascus, Syrian State Media Report
Two Missiles Fired by Israel Towards South of Damascus, Syrian State Media Report
17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T00:03+0000
2021-11-17T00:03+0000
2021-11-17T00:03+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
syria
2021
News
en_ENhttps://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
syria
Two Missiles Fired by Israel Towards South of Damascus, Syrian State Media Report
© SputnikUrgent
© Sputnik