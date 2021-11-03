Israeli Aircraft Conduct Strike in Damascus Outskirts, Syrian State Media Reveals

Israeli jets have reportedly carried out a missile strike against the Syria along the Damascus countryside, it has been detailed.Citing a military source, the SANA news agency reported that the the incident took place at approximately 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, and that a "number of missiles" had allegedly been deployed "from the direction of northern occupied Palestine."It was further indicated that the strike had caused some "material losses" in the Zakia area. The extent of the damages remains unclear.The Israel Defense Force has yet to respond to the reports.
