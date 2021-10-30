Registration was successful!
Syrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems
Syrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems
The Russian military noted that the missile strike caused minor damage to infrastructure, and two Syrian soldiers were injured. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T19:07+0000
2021-10-30T19:28+0000
syria
israel
air defense
missiles
russia
military
russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351360_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_403f0dac0577817f2525f5e57c06f3e2.jpg
Syrian air defense forces destroyed two missiles launched by the Israeli Air Force towards targets in the country using Russian-made Buk-M2E systems, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said on Saturday.Syria's air defense systems were reportedly repelling an attack from the approximate vicinity of the Golan Heights earlier in the day, according to Syrian state-run media. According to the report, the targets were located in the area of the Syrian capital, Damascus.According to Kulit, four F-16 aircraft of the Israeli Air Force launched eight Delilah guided missiles from the Golan Heights at a Damascus suburb, striking Syrian air defense facilities.The attack resulted in minor damage to infrastructure, the deputy head said, adding that two Syrian soldiers were injured.Syrian media frequently report missile attacks carried out by Israel and a heavy air force presence in its air space, including surveillance flights. Israel generally does not comment on reports of strikes.
Great collaboration of the Russians and Syrians
syria
israel
syria, israel, air defense, missiles, russia, military, russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation

Syrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems

19:07 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 19:28 GMT 30.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Mikhail MetzelIn this June 30, 2010 file photo, a Russian Buk-M2 air defense system is displayed at a military show at the international forum "Technologies in machine building 2010" in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow
In this June 30, 2010 file photo, a Russian Buk-M2 air defense system is displayed at a military show at the international forum Technologies in machine building 2010 in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow
© AP Photo / Mikhail Metzel
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The Russian military noted that the missile strike caused minor damage to infrastructure, and two Syrian soldiers were injured.
Syrian air defense forces destroyed two missiles launched by the Israeli Air Force towards targets in the country using Russian-made Buk-M2E systems, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said on Saturday.
Syria's air defense systems were reportedly repelling an attack from the approximate vicinity of the Golan Heights earlier in the day, according to Syrian state-run media. According to the report, the targets were located in the area of the Syrian capital, Damascus.
According to Kulit, four F-16 aircraft of the Israeli Air Force launched eight Delilah guided missiles from the Golan Heights at a Damascus suburb, striking Syrian air defense facilities.
"The Syrian air defense on duty destroyed two missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E systems," Kulit told a briefing.
The attack resulted in minor damage to infrastructure, the deputy head said, adding that two Syrian soldiers were injured.
Syrian media frequently report missile attacks carried out by Israel and a heavy air force presence in its air space, including surveillance flights. Israel generally does not comment on reports of strikes.
Great collaboration of the Russians and Syrians
RERaghad Esk
30 October, 22:21 GMT1
