Syrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems

The Russian military noted that the missile strike caused minor damage to infrastructure, and two Syrian soldiers were injured. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

Syrian air defense forces destroyed two missiles launched by the Israeli Air Force towards targets in the country using Russian-made Buk-M2E systems, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said on Saturday.Syria's air defense systems were reportedly repelling an attack from the approximate vicinity of the Golan Heights earlier in the day, according to Syrian state-run media. According to the report, the targets were located in the area of the Syrian capital, Damascus.According to Kulit, four F-16 aircraft of the Israeli Air Force launched eight Delilah guided missiles from the Golan Heights at a Damascus suburb, striking Syrian air defense facilities.The attack resulted in minor damage to infrastructure, the deputy head said, adding that two Syrian soldiers were injured.Syrian media frequently report missile attacks carried out by Israel and a heavy air force presence in its air space, including surveillance flights. Israel generally does not comment on reports of strikes.

