International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/tensions-grow-between-the-vice-president-and-president-biden-1090785767.html
Tensions Grow Between the Vice President and President Biden
Tensions Grow Between the Vice President and President Biden
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including California gas prices hitting a new record high, and Turkey arresting suspects in connection with the Haitian President's murder.
Tensions Grow Between the Vice President and President Biden
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including California gas prices hitting a new record high, and Turkey arresting suspects in connection with the Haitian President's murder.
GUESTKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Austria, Biden's Low Poll Numbers, and Social Spending ProgramsJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | My Pillow CEO, Social Engineering, and The DOJIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about new lockdowns in Austria, inflation hurting Democrats, and vaccine mandates. Kim talked about the potential of segregation in America and self-segregation due to vaccine beliefs. Kim discussed the need for upgrades to American airports and the infrastructure deal.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman about Steve Bannon, voter fraud, and neo-conservatives. Jason discussed Steve Bannon and his arrest for contempt of Congress. Jason spoke about President Trump running for President in 2024 and the definition of Zionism.We also touch upon reports about a rift between President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Tensions Grow Between the Vice President and President Biden

11:49 GMT 17.11.2021
Tensions Grow Between the Vice President and President Biden
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including California gas prices hitting a new record high, and Turkey arresting suspects in connection with the Haitian President's murder.
GUEST
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Austria, Biden's Low Poll Numbers, and Social Spending Programs
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | My Pillow CEO, Social Engineering, and The DOJ
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about new lockdowns in Austria, inflation hurting Democrats, and vaccine mandates. Kim talked about the potential of segregation in America and self-segregation due to vaccine beliefs. Kim discussed the need for upgrades to American airports and the infrastructure deal.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman about Steve Bannon, voter fraud, and neo-conservatives. Jason discussed Steve Bannon and his arrest for contempt of Congress. Jason spoke about President Trump running for President in 2024 and the definition of Zionism.
We also touch upon reports about a rift between President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
