Four People Killed in Blast in Afghan Capital, Eyewitnesses Say
KABUL (Sputnik) - An explosion that occurred on Wednesday in the western part of the capital of Kabul killed at least four people, eyewitnesses said.
A local resident said that the blast emerged from a magnetic mine attached to a passenger car.Apart from four fatalities, two other people sustained wounds in the incident, residents said.Earlier, the western part of the Afghan capital has been rocked by an explosion, resulting in casualties, a witness told Sputnik.According to the witness, a bomb went off in a car and left several people injured.
Four People Killed in Blast in Afghan Capital, Eyewitnesses Say

12:20 GMT 17.11.2021
© Sputnik / Valery MelnikovView of the Afghan capital city of Kabul
View of the Afghan capital city of Kabul
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
KABUL (Sputnik) - An explosion that occurred on Wednesday in the western part of the capital of Kabul killed at least four people, eyewitnesses said.
A local resident said that the blast emerged from a magnetic mine attached to a passenger car.
Apart from four fatalities, two other people sustained wounds in the incident, residents said.
Earlier, the western part of the Afghan capital has been rocked by an explosion, resulting in casualties, a witness told Sputnik.

According to the witness, a bomb went off in a car and left several people injured.
