Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/four-people-killed-in-blast-in-afghan-capital-eyewitnesses-say-1090802212.html
Four People Killed in Blast in Afghan Capital, Eyewitnesses Say
Four People Killed in Blast in Afghan Capital, Eyewitnesses Say
KABUL (Sputnik) - An explosion that occurred on Wednesday in the western part of the capital of Kabul killed at least four people, eyewitnesses said. 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T12:20+0000
2021-11-17T12:20+0000
2021-11-17T12:20+0000
kabul
asia & pacific
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089655882_0:305:3098:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b50df18cdb80385e4cad4d888402018.jpg
A local resident said that the blast emerged from a magnetic mine attached to a passenger car.Apart from four fatalities, two other people sustained wounds in the incident, residents said.Earlier, the western part of the Afghan capital has been rocked by an explosion, resulting in casualties, a witness told Sputnik.According to the witness, a bomb went off in a car and left several people injured.
kabul
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089655882_367:0:3098:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edaee41f1076ec461915d912cb671523.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kabul, asia & pacific, afghanistan
Four People Killed in Blast in Afghan Capital, Eyewitnesses Say
KABUL (Sputnik) - An explosion that occurred on Wednesday in the western part of the capital of Kabul killed at least four people, eyewitnesses said.
A local resident said that the blast emerged from a magnetic mine attached to a passenger car.
Apart from four fatalities, two other people sustained wounds in the incident, residents said.
Earlier, the western part of the Afghan capital has been rocked by an explosion, resulting in casualties, a witness told Sputnik.
According to the witness, a
bomb went off
in a car and left several people injured.