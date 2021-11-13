Registration was successful!
International
Western Kabul Hit by Explosion, Source Says
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/western-kabul-hit-by-explosion-source-says-1090709024.html
Western Kabul Hit by Explosion, Source Says
Western Kabul Hit by Explosion, Source Says
The country has recently been hit by a chain of blasts targeting mosques and other public places that have claimed dozens of lives and injured even more. 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
A powerful explosion hit the Dasht-e-Barchi district of the Afghan capital, a source told Sputnik on Saturday. There is no official statement on casualties so far, but, according to the source, several people were wounded by the blast.Multiple videos purportedly taken at the site following the blast have been shared online.The blast is yet another terror attack targeting a Shia-populated area (over 90% of Dasht-e-Barchi’s population belongs to the Hazara ethnic group, who are predominantly Shia Muslims).
Western Kabul Hit by Explosion, Source Says

13:08 GMT 13.11.2021 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 13.11.2021)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Being updated
The country has recently been hit by a chain of blasts targeting mosques and other public places that have claimed dozens of lives and injured even more.
A powerful explosion hit the Dasht-e-Barchi district of the Afghan capital, a source told Sputnik on Saturday. There is no official statement on casualties so far, but, according to the source, several people were wounded by the blast.
Multiple videos purportedly taken at the site following the blast have been shared online.
The blast is yet another terror attack targeting a Shia-populated area (over 90% of Dasht-e-Barchi’s population belongs to the Hazara ethnic group, who are predominantly Shia Muslims).
