Western Kabul Hit by Explosion, Source Says
13:08 GMT 13.11.2021 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 13.11.2021)
Being updated
The country has recently been hit by a chain of blasts targeting mosques and other public places that have claimed dozens of lives and injured even more.
A powerful explosion hit the Dasht-e-Barchi district of the Afghan capital, a source told Sputnik on Saturday. There is no official statement on casualties so far, but, according to the source, several people were wounded by the blast.
Multiple videos purportedly taken at the site following the blast have been shared online.
#BREAKING— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) November 13, 2021
Big explosion reported in #MahtabQala area of Kabul. No reports casualties yet.
#Kabul #Afghanistan #Breakingnews pic.twitter.com/I601CdLDmO
Video: An explosion hit a bus in #Afghanistan's capital #Kabul City on Saturday.— Alisher Shahir|علی شیر شهیر (@ashershahir) November 13, 2021
There are no immediate reports of casualties. pic.twitter.com/6zRWgohUrC
🔴 #Afghanistan- Car bomb (VBIED) hit Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of #Kabul— Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) November 13, 2021
📸 @savunmaisleri pic.twitter.com/lcnf6r0hOJ
#تازه— Aamaj News (@aamajnews24) November 13, 2021
در ساحه گولایی مهتاب دشت برچی کابل، انفجار رخ داده است.
شاهدان عینی به آماج میگویند که انفجار ناشی از ماین مقناطیسی بر یک موتر شهری بوده است.
تاکنون از تلفات و خسارات این رویداد جزییاتی در دست نیست.#آماج_نیوز pic.twitter.com/9wnX2LwE5j
The blast is yet another terror attack targeting a Shia-populated area (over 90% of Dasht-e-Barchi’s population belongs to the Hazara ethnic group, who are predominantly Shia Muslims).