BREAKING NEWS: Kremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/explosion-reportedly-hits-mosque-in-nangarhar-afghanistan-injuring-at-least-12-1090679333.html
Explosion Reportedly Hits Mosque in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Injuring at Least 12
Explosion Reportedly Hits Mosque in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Injuring at Least 12
The country has faced a series of explosions and terror attacks over the past few months, claiming dozens of lives across Afghanistan. 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
asia & pacific
afghanistan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A blast has wounded at least 12 people in the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a local resident. The report suggests that the incident occurred in the Tarli area of the Spin Ghar district.
afghanistan
asia & pacific, afghanistan

Explosion Reportedly Hits Mosque in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Injuring at Least 12

09:45 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 12.11.2021)
The country has faced a series of explosions and terror attacks over the past few months, claiming dozens of lives across Afghanistan.
A blast has wounded at least 12 people in the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a local resident. The report suggests that the incident occurred in the Tarli area of the Spin Ghar district.
