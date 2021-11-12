Registration was successful!
Explosion Reportedly Hits Mosque in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Injuring at Least 12
Explosion Reportedly Hits Mosque in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Injuring at Least 12
The country has faced a series of explosions and terror attacks over the past few months, claiming dozens of lives across Afghanistan. 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T09:45+0000
2021-11-12T09:45+0000
2021-11-12T09:55+0000
asia & pacific
afghanistan
A blast has wounded at least 12 people in the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a local resident. The report suggests that the incident occurred in the Tarli area of the Spin Ghar district.
asia & pacific, afghanistan
09:45 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 12.11.2021)
The country has faced a series of explosions and terror attacks over the past few months, claiming dozens of lives across Afghanistan.
A blast has wounded at least 12 people in the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a local resident. The report suggests that the incident occurred in the Tarli area of the Spin Ghar district.