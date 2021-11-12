https://sputniknews.com/20211112/explosion-reportedly-hits-mosque-in-nangarhar-afghanistan-injuring-at-least-12-1090679333.html

Explosion Reportedly Hits Mosque in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Injuring at Least 12

The country has faced a series of explosions and terror attacks over the past few months, claiming dozens of lives across Afghanistan. 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

A blast has wounded at least 12 people in the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a local resident. The report suggests that the incident occurred in the Tarli area of the Spin Ghar district.

