Decathlon Stops Canoe Sales to Stop Illegal Migrant Crossings of English Channel, Reports Say

Decathlon Stops Canoe Sales to Stop Illegal Migrant Crossings of English Channel, Reports Say

Sports retailer store Decathlon in northern France has suspended canoe sales to restrict border crossings with the UK.Decathlon said that canoes were removed from its stores in Calais and Grande-Synthe, which is near Dunkirk, according to the BBC.According to reports, such measure was proposed directly by the administration of stores in cities close to the narrowest point of the strait. Recently illegal immigrants began trying to overcome the 34-kilometer waterway by canoe.A record number of migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on 11 November 1,185 according to reports.On 26 October, UK emergency services urgently responded to an incident off the southern coast of the island: migrants had to be rescued trying to get into the country in an inflatable boat.The issue of Illegal migrant flows to the United Kingdom via the English Channel remains acute as the UK is one of the most popular destinations for migrants due to its perceived favourable social benefits ranging from free health care to a generous welfare system.

