Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/decathlon-stops-canoe-sales-to-stop-illegal-migrant-crossings-of-english-channel-reports-say-1090804083.html
Decathlon Stops Canoe Sales to Stop Illegal Migrant Crossings of English Channel, Reports Say
Decathlon Stops Canoe Sales to Stop Illegal Migrant Crossings of English Channel, Reports Say
In recent days, the number of migrants trying to cross the English Channel has significantly increased. 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T13:40+0000
2021-11-17T13:40+0000
france
europe
migrants
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090803809_0:300:3071:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_677507e25cdd6c8a020b0d50a51e8366.jpg
Sports retailer store Decathlon in northern France has suspended canoe sales to restrict border crossings with the UK.Decathlon said that canoes were removed from its stores in Calais and Grande-Synthe, which is near Dunkirk, according to the BBC.According to reports, such measure was proposed directly by the administration of stores in cities close to the narrowest point of the strait. Recently illegal immigrants began trying to overcome the 34-kilometer waterway by canoe.A record number of migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on 11 November 1,185 according to reports.On 26 October, UK emergency services urgently responded to an incident off the southern coast of the island: migrants had to be rescued trying to get into the country in an inflatable boat.The issue of Illegal migrant flows to the United Kingdom via the English Channel remains acute as the UK is one of the most popular destinations for migrants due to its perceived favourable social benefits ranging from free health care to a generous welfare system.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090803809_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6fdabc0b6274c911908a22e654704990.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, migrants, uk

Decathlon Stops Canoe Sales to Stop Illegal Migrant Crossings of English Channel, Reports Say

13:40 GMT 17.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / STRThree migrants who were attempting to cross The English Channel from France to Britain are seen as they drift in an inflatable canoe off the French coast at Calais on August 4, 2018, before being rescued by lifeguards of Les Sauveteurs en Mer (SNSM)
Three migrants who were attempting to cross The English Channel from France to Britain are seen as they drift in an inflatable canoe off the French coast at Calais on August 4, 2018, before being rescued by lifeguards of Les Sauveteurs en Mer (SNSM) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / STR
Subscribe
In recent days, the number of migrants trying to cross the English Channel has significantly increased.
Sports retailer store Decathlon in northern France has suspended canoe sales to restrict border crossings with the UK.
Decathlon said that canoes were removed from its stores in Calais and Grande-Synthe, which is near Dunkirk, according to the BBC.
"The purchase of canoes will no longer be possible... given the current context," Decathlon said as quoted by the BBC.
According to reports, such measure was proposed directly by the administration of stores in cities close to the narrowest point of the strait. Recently illegal immigrants began trying to overcome the 34-kilometer waterway by canoe.
A record number of migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on 11 November 1,185 according to reports.
On 26 October, UK emergency services urgently responded to an incident off the southern coast of the island: migrants had to be rescued trying to get into the country in an inflatable boat.
The issue of Illegal migrant flows to the United Kingdom via the English Channel remains acute as the UK is one of the most popular destinations for migrants due to its perceived favourable social benefits ranging from free health care to a generous welfare system.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:54 GMTThree Photojournalists Attacked by Polish Soldiers Near Belarus Border, Polish Media Group Says
13:45 GMTCongress Warned of ‘Critical’ Need to Raise Debt Ceiling to Avoid Dire Scenario Triggered by Default
13:42 GMTIndia, France Commit to Enhance Intel Sharing to Counter Radicalisation, Extremism in Asia
13:40 GMTDecathlon Stops Canoe Sales to Stop Illegal Migrant Crossings of English Channel, Reports Say
13:28 GMTIndia Conducts Military Exercise to Augment Winter Stocks for Troops Along China Border
13:26 GMTRussian Scientists Discover Method to Speed Up Trauma Treatment
13:23 GMTIndia’s Pollution Board Orders Emergency Steps Including Vehicle Rationing as Delhi’s Smog Worsens
13:23 GMTWoman Slaps Cab Driver, Hurls Abuse in Delhi Road, Video Goes Viral
13:22 GMTNetizens Outraged as Jordan Accuses Iran of Playing Man as Goalkeeper in Women's Football Game
13:15 GMTRussian Exporters Present Their Solutions for 'Smart Cities' in Baku
13:12 GMTEU to Allocate $793,000 on Assistance to Migrants on Belarus' Border, European Commission Says
13:04 GMTDonor Who Backed Michael Gove's Tory Leadership Bid Secured Lucrative PPE Deals Via ‘VIP Lane’
13:03 GMT5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul
12:56 GMTBritney Spears Says Her Parents Should Be in Jail for Their 'Demoralising' Treatment
12:46 GMT'I'm Fine But Not Physically': Messi on His Injury Troubles After Argentina Seals World Cup Spot
12:20 GMTAt Least 9 Dead After Two Explosions Hit Kabul
12:03 GMTBiden Reportedly Asked Xi About Possible Joint Release of Crude Reserves to Ease Prices at the Pump
11:42 GMTScott Morrison Lists AUKUS Utility in Countering China's Dominance in Disruptive Technologies
11:37 GMTSupernatural Immunity? Scientists Identify Second HIV Patient Who Got Rid of Virus on Their Own
11:03 GMTChina Refrains From Comments on Strategic Stability Dialogue With US