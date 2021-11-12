Registration was successful!
Three Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel
Three Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three migrants have gone missing while trying to reach the United Kingdom via the English Channel, the Maritime Prefecture of the English... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
According to the prefecture's statement, the French naval forces on Thursday rescued two people aboard two boats adrift off the port of Calais, who told them that three other people were aboard the rescued boat but went missing.&nbsp; The French navy launched a search operation.The French navy rescued over 50 people in the waters of the English Channel in several separate operations conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the prefecture.The issue of Illegal migrant flows to the United Kingdom via the English Channel remains acute as the UK is one of the most popular destinations for migrants due to its perceived favourable social benefits ranging from free health care to a generous welfare system.
migrants, english channel, uk

Three Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel

07:49 GMT 12.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
UK Border Force officials travel in a RIB with migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, as they arrive at the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020
UK Border Force officials travel in a RIB with migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, as they arrive at the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three migrants have gone missing while trying to reach the United Kingdom via the English Channel, the Maritime Prefecture of the English Channel and the North Sea said.
According to the prefecture's statement, the French naval forces on Thursday rescued two people aboard two boats adrift off the port of Calais, who told them that three other people were aboard the rescued boat but went missing.  The French navy launched a search operation.

"Despite the resources deployed, the 3 individuals could not be found and the search was suspended at the end of the day", the prefecture said in a statement.

The French navy rescued over 50 people in the waters of the English Channel in several separate operations conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the prefecture.
The issue of Illegal migrant flows to the United Kingdom via the English Channel remains acute as the UK is one of the most popular destinations for migrants due to its perceived favourable social benefits ranging from free health care to a generous welfare system.
